WWE Files Trademark on Saturday Night's Main Event

“Downloadable ring tones, graphics and music via a global computer network and wireless devices; decorative refrigerator magnets; video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game CD-roms, video output game machines for use with televisions; video and computer game software; cinematographic and television films, namely, motion picture films in the nature of sports entertainment; pre-recorded phonograph records, pre-recorded compact discs, pre-recorded video tapes, pre-recorded video cassette tapes, pre-recorded DVDS and pre-recorded audio cassettes, all featuring sports entertainment; interactive video game programs and computer game cartridges; mouse pads; disposable cameras; sunglasses; sunglass cases; prescription glasses; and optical cases, namely, cases for spectacles and sunglasses; walkie talkies, protective helmets; sports helmets”

“Cardboard and paper hangtags; packaging, namely blister cards; paper for wrapping and packaging; collector albums for sticker collectables; stickers; sticker albums; collectable photos; photo albums; photographs; framed pictures; labels, namely printed paper labels; folders; paper place mats, paper table mats, paper napkins; paper tablecloths; paper table linens; paper lunch bags; postcards; greeting cards; pictures; calendars; posters; decals; temporary tattoo transfers; trading cards; brochures, magazines and newspapers concerning sports entertainment; coloring books; children’s activity books; souvenir programs concerning sports entertainment; books concerning sports entertainment; books featuring pictorial biographies; comic books; picture books; book covers; paper book markers; notebooks; memo pads; note pads; date books; address books; agenda books; markers; pens; pencils; calendars; pencil sharpeners; pencil cases; rubber stamps; stamp pads; chalks; paper banners; printed paper signs for doors; drawing rulers; erasers, rubber erasers, chalk erasers, blackboard erasers; bumper stickers; window decals; lithographs; paper party bags; paper party favors; stencils for tracing designs onto paper; paper gift wrap; paper cake decorations; paper; stationery; indoor ornaments of paper”

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas”

“Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations”

The “Saturday Night Main Event” trademarks are for the following:

On August 11th, WWE filed a trademark on Saturday Night's Main Event, along with some of the other new concepts that have been introduced to TV recently (including The Heritage Cup and RAW Underground).

Ethan Page Nearly Done with Impact, AEW Reportedly Interested

Impact Wrestling's Ethan Page will soon be hitting the free agent market. Reportedly, there are a number of high profile promotions interested in signing him, with All Elite Wrestling at the top of th

WWE Files Trademark on Saturday Night's Main Event

Velveteen Dream Said To Have "Significant Heat" With NXT Locker Room

Velveteen Dream made his return to NXT this week, which many fans did not expect due to the allegations made against him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. Velveteen Dream is scheduled to wrestle

SmackDown Quick Results (08/14/2020)

Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Big E vs John Morrison is postponed due to interference by Retribution *Triple Brand Battle Royal* Asuka wins

Joseph Park (Abyss) Debuts on SmackDown

AJ Styles came to the ring with a giant white board tonight on SmackDown, where he started introducing analyticis and statistics to decide who should face him for the Intercontinental Championship, bu

Brandi Rhodes Comments on Future of AEW Heels

During an interview with WrestleJoy, Brandi Rhodes commented on plans for the AEW Heels program that has been launched. On future plans for AEW Heels: "When we're able to get back to bu

Ring of Honor Announces Pure Title Tournament and COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Ring of Honor is set to return very soon, and the promotion is now putting out more about its impending shows. This includes their COVID-19 safety protocol and who will participate in the ROH Pure Tit

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown (08/14/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Braun Strowman promises a monstrous confrontation with "The Fi

Montel Vontavious Porter Gives Strong Praise to U.S. Champion Apollo Crews

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and gave his thoughts on current WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews: Ap

Brandi Rhodes Comments on Awesome Kong's Status with AEW

All Elite Wrestling Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with TVInsider.com and was asked about Awesome Kong's status with AEW, to which she responded with the following statement: She

Viewership for This Week's WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite (08/12/2020)

This week's episode of WWE NXT on USA Network drew an average of 619,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week's 753,000 viewers. NXT drew a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demogr

Sadie Gibbs Comments on Her Release from All Elite Wrestling

Former All Elite Wrestling star Sadie Gibbs posted the following on Twitter when asked about her release from AEW: Afraid so. Due to circumstances — Sadie Gibbs (@TheSadiegibbs) August 13, 2

WWE Moving Out of Performance Center, Moving into Amway Center

WWE is going to begin broadcasting WWE programming live from the Amway Center. Tonight's episode of SmackDown and next week's RAW will be the final two episodes from the Performance Center

Dewey Foley Gets Major Creative Promotion in 205 Live

Dewey Foley, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, has reportedly become one of the key creative forces behind the WWE 205 Live product. It was noted this week by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter tha

AJ Styles on WWE Debut: "Vince McMahon thought it was a fluke."

AJ Styles made a big impact in WWE from the very beginning, with his now-iconic debut in the Royal Rumble. But according to Styles on his latest Twitch stream, Vince McMahon was the only one not impre

Delirious is In Charge of ROH Creative Again

Earlier this week, Ring of Honor announced that they would be resuming television production for the first time in a while. Marty Scurll, the booker before their hiatus, is currently on the sidelines,

Jimmy Korderas "Feels Bad" About Mike Chioda's Involvement in AEW

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda debuted on AEW this past Wednesday and refereed the main event between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. One person who has decided to speak up on his podcast and voice

One of Velveteen Dream's Accusers Responds To His NXT Return, Claims He Was Never Contacted For Any Investigation

Josh Fuller, one of Velveteen Dream's accusers of sexual harassment, spoke out on Twitter following Dream's NXT return. WWE has not commented on their investigation into the claims made against

Santino Marella's Battle Arts Academy is Shutting Down in September

Santino Marella made a post on Facebook announcing that his Battle Arts Academy will be shutting down next month. The last day for the school will be September 30th. Here is his statement: So I hav

Jeff Jarrett / Anthem Lawsuit to Settle Out of Court?

PWInsider released a new update on the ongoing legal dispute between Jeff Jarrett and Impact Wrestling's parent company, Anthem Sports. Jarrett's lawsuit was originally declared a mistrial afte

Jimmy Havoc, Bea Priestley and Sadie Gibbs Removed From Official AEW Website Roster Page

After the allegations made against Jimmy Havoc and reports that he's going to rehab, he has been removed from AEW's roster page on their official website. Also removed are Bea Priestley and Sadie Gib

Positive COVID-19 Cases Cancelled SmackDown Tapings Last Week

WWE was scheduled to tape two episodes of SmackDown on August 4th to air on the 7th and 14th respectively. Instead, WWE canceled the the second taping at the last moment. The cancellation had various

Erick Rowan Wanted "World's Smallest Woman" To Be In His Cage

During the storyline where Erick Rowan carried around a cage for what felt like forever, it was finally revealed that inside the cage was a giant spider. Many felt this was a disapointing reveal, but

MLW Lands Distribution Deal With Fubo Sports Network

Major League Wrestling has reportedly signed a new distribution deal with Fubo Sports Network, according to Deadline, to air the promotion's weekly episodic show Fusion. The show will air on the