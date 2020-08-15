Velveteen Dream Said To Have "Significant Heat" With NXT Locker Room

Velveteen Dream made his return to NXT this week, which many fans did not expect due to the allegations made against him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.

Velveteen Dream is scheduled to wrestle Finn Balor on Wednesday, where the winner of the match will be included in the NXT North American Title ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Velveteen Dream’s return was kept a secret until the last minute. It was said that there is “significant heat” on Velveteen Dread arising from behavioral issues and “what was perceived as preferential treatment in multiple situations.”