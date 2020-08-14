Alexa Bliss tries to talk sense into Braun Stroman, but no avail. Braun picks up Bliss into the Gorilla Press Slam position and walks her around the ring while calling out for the Fiend. Strowman throws Bliss, but the lights go off before she hits the mat. When the lights return, it is just Bliss and the Fiend in the ring and Braun Strowman appears on the entryway screen, laughing at them both.

Asuka wins the Triple Brand Battle Royal and will now face Bayley for the SD Women’s Title at Summerslam

Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:

SmackDown Quick Results (08/14/2020)

Joseph Park (Abyss) Debuts on SmackDown

AJ Styles came to the ring with a giant white board tonight on SmackDown, where he started introducing analyticis and statistics to decide who should face him for the Intercontinental Championship, bu[...] Aug 14 - AJ Styles came to the ring with a giant white board tonight on SmackDown, where he started introducing analyticis and statistics to decide who should face him for the Intercontinental Championship, bu[...]

Brandi Rhodes Comments on Future of AEW Heels

During an interview with WrestleJoy, Brandi Rhodes commented on plans for the AEW Heels program that has been launched. On future plans for AEW Heels: “When we’re able to get back to bu[...] Aug 14 - During an interview with WrestleJoy, Brandi Rhodes commented on plans for the AEW Heels program that has been launched. On future plans for AEW Heels: “When we’re able to get back to bu[...]

Ring of Honor Announces Pure Title Tournament and COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Ring of Honor is set to return very soon, and the promotion is now putting out more about its impending shows. This includes their COVID-19 safety protocol and who will participate in the ROH Pure Tit[...] Aug 14 - Ring of Honor is set to return very soon, and the promotion is now putting out more about its impending shows. This includes their COVID-19 safety protocol and who will participate in the ROH Pure Tit[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown (08/14/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Braun Strowman promises a monstrous confrontation with “The Fi[...] Aug 14 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Braun Strowman promises a monstrous confrontation with “The Fi[...]

Montel Vontavious Porter Gives Strong Praise to U.S. Champion Apollo Crews

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and gave his thoughts on current WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews: Ap[...] Aug 14 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and gave his thoughts on current WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews: Ap[...]

Brandi Rhodes Comments on Awesome Kong's Status with AEW

All Elite Wrestling Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with TVInsider.com and was asked about Awesome Kong's status with AEW, to which she responded with the following statement: She [...] Aug 14 - All Elite Wrestling Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with TVInsider.com and was asked about Awesome Kong's status with AEW, to which she responded with the following statement: She [...]

Viewership for This Week's WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite (08/12/2020)

This week's episode of WWE NXT on USA Network drew an average of 619,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 753,000 viewers. NXT drew a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demogr[...] Aug 14 - This week's episode of WWE NXT on USA Network drew an average of 619,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 753,000 viewers. NXT drew a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demogr[...]

Sadie Gibbs Comments on Her Release from All Elite Wrestling

Former All Elite Wrestling star Sadie Gibbs posted the following on Twitter when asked about her release from AEW: Afraid so. Due to circumstances — Sadie Gibbs (@TheSadiegibbs) August 13, 2[...] Aug 14 - Former All Elite Wrestling star Sadie Gibbs posted the following on Twitter when asked about her release from AEW: Afraid so. Due to circumstances — Sadie Gibbs (@TheSadiegibbs) August 13, 2[...]

WWE Moving Out of Performance Center, Moving into Amway Center

WWE is going to begin broadcasting WWE programming live from the Amway Center. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown and next week’s RAW will be the final two episodes from the Performance Center[...] Aug 14 - WWE is going to begin broadcasting WWE programming live from the Amway Center. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown and next week’s RAW will be the final two episodes from the Performance Center[...]

Dewey Foley Gets Major Creative Promotion in 205 Live

Dewey Foley, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, has reportedly become one of the key creative forces behind the WWE 205 Live product. It was noted this week by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter tha[...] Aug 14 - Dewey Foley, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, has reportedly become one of the key creative forces behind the WWE 205 Live product. It was noted this week by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter tha[...]

AJ Styles on WWE Debut: "Vince McMahon thought it was a fluke."

AJ Styles made a big impact in WWE from the very beginning, with his now-iconic debut in the Royal Rumble. But according to Styles on his latest Twitch stream, Vince McMahon was the only one not impre[...] Aug 14 - AJ Styles made a big impact in WWE from the very beginning, with his now-iconic debut in the Royal Rumble. But according to Styles on his latest Twitch stream, Vince McMahon was the only one not impre[...]

Delirious is In Charge of ROH Creative Again

Earlier this week, Ring of Honor announced that they would be resuming television production for the first time in a while. Marty Scurll, the booker before their hiatus, is currently on the sidelines,[...] Aug 14 - Earlier this week, Ring of Honor announced that they would be resuming television production for the first time in a while. Marty Scurll, the booker before their hiatus, is currently on the sidelines,[...]

Jimmy Korderas "Feels Bad" About Mike Chioda's Involvement in AEW

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda debuted on AEW this past Wednesday and refereed the main event between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. One person who has decided to speak up on his podcast and voice [...] Aug 14 - Former WWE referee Mike Chioda debuted on AEW this past Wednesday and refereed the main event between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. One person who has decided to speak up on his podcast and voice [...]

One of Velveteen Dream's Accusers Responds To His NXT Return, Claims He Was Never Contacted For Any Investigation

Josh Fuller, one of Velveteen Dream’s accusers of sexual harassment, spoke out on Twitter following Dream's NXT return. WWE has not commented on their investigation into the claims made against [...] Aug 14 - Josh Fuller, one of Velveteen Dream’s accusers of sexual harassment, spoke out on Twitter following Dream's NXT return. WWE has not commented on their investigation into the claims made against [...]

Santino Marella's Battle Arts Academy is Shutting Down in September

Santino Marella made a post on Facebook announcing that his Battle Arts Academy will be shutting down next month. The last day for the school will be September 30th. Here is his statement: So I hav[...] Aug 13 - Santino Marella made a post on Facebook announcing that his Battle Arts Academy will be shutting down next month. The last day for the school will be September 30th. Here is his statement: So I hav[...]

Jeff Jarrett / Anthem Lawsuit to Settle Out of Court?

PWInsider released a new update on the ongoing legal dispute between Jeff Jarrett and Impact Wrestling's parent company, Anthem Sports. Jarrett’s lawsuit was originally declared a mistrial afte[...] Aug 13 - PWInsider released a new update on the ongoing legal dispute between Jeff Jarrett and Impact Wrestling's parent company, Anthem Sports. Jarrett’s lawsuit was originally declared a mistrial afte[...]

Jimmy Havoc, Bea Priestley and Sadie Gibbs Removed From Official AEW Website Roster Page

After the allegations made against Jimmy Havoc and reports that he's going to rehab, he has been removed from AEW's roster page on their official website. Also removed are Bea Priestley and Sadie Gib[...] Aug 13 - After the allegations made against Jimmy Havoc and reports that he's going to rehab, he has been removed from AEW's roster page on their official website. Also removed are Bea Priestley and Sadie Gib[...]

Positive COVID-19 Cases Cancelled SmackDown Tapings Last Week

WWE was scheduled to tape two episodes of SmackDown on August 4th to air on the 7th and 14th respectively. Instead, WWE canceled the the second taping at the last moment. The cancellation had various[...] Aug 13 - WWE was scheduled to tape two episodes of SmackDown on August 4th to air on the 7th and 14th respectively. Instead, WWE canceled the the second taping at the last moment. The cancellation had various[...]

Erick Rowan Wanted "World's Smallest Woman" To Be In His Cage

During the storyline where Erick Rowan carried around a cage for what felt like forever, it was finally revealed that inside the cage was a giant spider. Many felt this was a disapointing reveal, but [...] Aug 13 - During the storyline where Erick Rowan carried around a cage for what felt like forever, it was finally revealed that inside the cage was a giant spider. Many felt this was a disapointing reveal, but [...]

MLW Lands Distribution Deal With Fubo Sports Network

Major League Wrestling has reportedly signed a new distribution deal with Fubo Sports Network, according to Deadline, to air the promotion’s weekly episodic show Fusion. The show will air on the[...] Aug 13 - Major League Wrestling has reportedly signed a new distribution deal with Fubo Sports Network, according to Deadline, to air the promotion’s weekly episodic show Fusion. The show will air on the[...]

Seth Rollins on RAW Underground and AEW's Eddie Kingston

Seth Rollins was interviewed by Gorilla Position, and had this to say: On what talent outside of WWE he wishes was in WWE: “One name that I’ll throw out that I’m really happy for [...] Aug 13 - Seth Rollins was interviewed by Gorilla Position, and had this to say: On what talent outside of WWE he wishes was in WWE: “One name that I’ll throw out that I’m really happy for [...]

NJPW Cancels "Summer Struggle" Event After Wrestler Develops Fever

NJPW has unfortunately had to cancel an event today, in order to assure the safety of all the performers. Here's the statement: “Unfortunately, one of the wrestlers scheduled to appear had de[...] Aug 13 - NJPW has unfortunately had to cancel an event today, in order to assure the safety of all the performers. Here's the statement: “Unfortunately, one of the wrestlers scheduled to appear had de[...]

Bret Hart on The Kliq Bullying The Rock

On the latest edition of Bret Hart's Confessions of the Hitman podcast, he discussed The Rock's beginnings in WWE as Rocky Maivia and how he was bullied by Shawn Michaels and Triple H. "A lot of th[...] Aug 13 - On the latest edition of Bret Hart's Confessions of the Hitman podcast, he discussed The Rock's beginnings in WWE as Rocky Maivia and how he was bullied by Shawn Michaels and Triple H. "A lot of th[...]