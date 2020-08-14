Joseph Park (Abyss) Debuts on SmackDown

AJ Styles came to the ring with a giant white board tonight on SmackDown, where he started introducing analyticis and statistics to decide who should face him for the Intercontinental Championship, but accompanying him was a very familiar face to TNA/Impact fans: Joseph Park.

Many were clamouring for Abyss to make his debut in WWE after finding out he was working behind the scenes, but it seems to have caught a lot of people off guard to see him show up in his Joseph Park persona instead of his Abyss character.

It'll be interesting to see if anything comes of this, as Impact did run the storyline where Joseph Park transitioned into Abyss. Obviously, everything is just speculation currently, but it would be interesting to see if this is just a one-off appearance, if he's just going to be AJ's analyst, or if this is going to go any further.