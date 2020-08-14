Brandi Rhodes Comments on Future of AEW Heels
Posted By: Paul Allen on Aug 14, 2020
During an interview with WrestleJoy, Brandi Rhodes commented on plans for the AEW Heels program that has been launched.
On future plans for AEW Heels: “When we’re able to get back to business as usual — which I am so hopeful happens sooner than later — I am very excited to get together and do obviously a very big, first Heels everybody-get-together type of party. Which is something that would obviously revolve around something like a PPV that happens on a weekend so that hopefully as many people can make it as possible. But not unlike a lot of things that we have done with Starrcast events in the past, I would like to do a lot of Heel-sspecific [things]. So like, Heels-specific meet and greets, VIP events, like I said, big gatherings and parties where we can have all different types of themes and just various fun aspects to that. I also would really love to do a Heels episode [of] Shot Of Brandi that we can shoot and I’ll be a part of, and have key individuals work with me on things.”
On the future of what they can do: “The opportunities are endless. A lot of stuff that we are doing virtually will translate even better in person. So we’re just hoping and waiting, and in the meantime I think everything that we have planned for the rest of the year to do virtually and via website is going to be extremely fulfilling, and a whole lot of fun, and only just amp people up for the future.”
