Brandi Rhodes Comments on Awesome Kong's Status with AEW

She is very passionate about wrestling and this business. She is very much still a part of things behind the scenes. A lot of the women love seeing her on the “Heels' ' calls because she is one of the women that really gets on and is a big part of that. Sometimes Dustin holds virtual training sessions on the weeks we’re not all together. She is always on for those. She is ingrained in our world. We miss her right now for sure. The pandemic was a problem, but now I think her and the rest of the cast have continued production on GLOW. We will see her soon hopefully. I’m very excited to see that season of GLOW because I’ve been a really big fan of the show.

All Elite Wrestling Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with TVInsider.com and was asked about Awesome Kong's status with AEW, to which she responded with the following statement:

