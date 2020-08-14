WWE Moving Out of Performance Center, Moving into Amway Center

WWE is going to begin broadcasting WWE programming live from the Amway Center. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown and next week’s RAW will be the final two episodes from the Performance Center.

According to Wrestle Votes, WWE has started the process of breaking down their former television set at the Performance Center. They will be moving everything over to the Amway Center in multiple trailers to get them in as fast as possible.

WWE is said to have the arena rented out for the remainder of 2020, and also are the only event running in it right now.