Delirious is In Charge of ROH Creative Again

Earlier this week, Ring of Honor announced that they would be resuming television production for the first time in a while. Marty Scurll, the booker before their hiatus, is currently on the sidelines, it seems as though Delirious has come back to fill the role.

Before Scurll took over as head booker, Delirious was in that role but remained on the creative team when Scurll started the gig. Delirious has been producing, formatting, and organizing television since the investigation regarding Scurll started.

TV tapings will start later this month and include a tournament and eight shows.