Delirious is In Charge of ROH Creative Again
Posted By: Paul Allen on Aug 14, 2020
Earlier this week, Ring of Honor announced that they would be resuming television production for the first time in a while. Marty Scurll, the booker before their hiatus, is currently on the sidelines, it seems as though Delirious has come back to fill the role.
Before Scurll took over as head booker, Delirious was in that role but remained on the creative team when Scurll started the gig. Delirious has been producing, formatting, and organizing television since the investigation regarding Scurll started.
TV tapings will start later this month and include a tournament and eight shows.
https://wrestlr.me/64235/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 14
Aug 14 - Ring of Honor is set to return very soon, and the promotion is now putting out more about its impending shows. This includes their COVID-19 safety pro[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Braun Strowman pro[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and gave his thoughts on curr[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - All Elite Wrestling Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with TVInsider.com and was asked about Awesome Kong's status with AEW, to which s[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - This week's episode of WWE NXT on USA Network drew an average of 619,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 753,000 viewers[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - Former All Elite Wrestling star Sadie Gibbs posted the following on Twitter when asked about her release from AEW: Afraid so. Due to circumstances
[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - WWE is going to begin broadcasting WWE programming live from the Amway Center. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown and next week’s RAW will be [...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - Dewey Foley, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, has reportedly become one of the key creative forces behind the WWE 205 Live product. It was noted [...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - AJ Styles made a big impact in WWE from the very beginning, with his now-iconic debut in the Royal Rumble. But according to Styles on his latest Twitc[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - Earlier this week, Ring of Honor announced that they would be resuming television production for the first time in a while. Marty Scurll, the booker b[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - Former WWE referee Mike Chioda debuted on AEW this past Wednesday and refereed the main event between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. One person who[...]
Aug 14
Aug 14 - Josh Fuller, one of Velveteen Dream’s accusers of sexual harassment, spoke out on Twitter following Dream's NXT return. WWE has not commented on[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - Santino Marella made a post on Facebook announcing that his Battle Arts Academy will be shutting down next month. The last day for the school will be [...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - PWInsider released a new update on the ongoing legal dispute between Jeff Jarrett and Impact Wrestling's parent company, Anthem Sports. Jarrett&rsquo[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - After the allegations made against Jimmy Havoc and reports that he's going to rehab, he has been removed from AEW's roster page on their official webs[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - WWE was scheduled to tape two episodes of SmackDown on August 4th to air on the 7th and 14th respectively. Instead, WWE canceled the the second taping[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - During the storyline where Erick Rowan carried around a cage for what felt like forever, it was finally revealed that inside the cage was a giant spid[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - Major League Wrestling has reportedly signed a new distribution deal with Fubo Sports Network, according to Deadline, to air the promotion’s wee[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - Seth Rollins was interviewed by Gorilla Position, and had this to say: On what talent outside of WWE he wishes was in WWE: “One name that I&r[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - NJPW has unfortunately had to cancel an event today, in order to assure the safety of all the performers. Here's the statement: “Unfortunatel[...]
Aug 13 Bret Hart on The Kliq Bullying The Rock On the latest edition of Bret Hart's Confessions of the Hitman podcast, he discussed The Rock's beginnings in WWE as Rocky Maivia and how he was bulli[...]
Aug 13 - On the latest edition of Bret Hart's Confessions of the Hitman podcast, he discussed The Rock's beginnings in WWE as Rocky Maivia and how he was bulli[...]
Aug 13 Kona Reeves Out With Injury NXT's Kona Reeves has been off TV for the past few weeks (outside of being in the crowd of TV tapings), and as it turns out, it's because he has suffe[...]
Aug 13 - NXT's Kona Reeves has been off TV for the past few weeks (outside of being in the crowd of TV tapings), and as it turns out, it's because he has suffe[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - As MJF was walking to the ring on Dynamite, he shoved one of his security members into the wall next to him. This was actually a callback to MJF's NX[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - Chris Sabin, who recently returned to Impact Wrestling as part of the Motor City Machine Guns, sat down with Chris Van Vliet. He was asked if he had l[...]
Aug 13
Aug 13 - WWE is set to tape RAW and SmackDown, but it's looking like everything's going to be up to the last minute. It's being reported that Vince has tore u[...]