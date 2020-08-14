One of Velveteen Dream's Accusers Responds To His NXT Return, Claims He Was Never Contacted For Any Investigation

Josh Fuller, one of Velveteen Dream’s accusers of sexual harassment, spoke out on Twitter following Dream's NXT return. WWE has not commented on their investigation into the claims made against him.

Fuller posted the following on Thursday:

“It’s a really shitty feeling that I feel like I can’t say the things I want to about everything because of fear over my wrestling career. That shouldn’t be okay”

“In retrospect I’m glad I didn’t share things anonymously because it wouldn’t have had the same impact but the paranoia that comes with everything really fuckin sucks”

“I’m doing okay though, I’m just really really mad that this shit’s just being tolerated and trying to be swept under the rug like it never happened”

“The only things really pissing me off from social media are the people claiming that it was clearly investigated when there’s no proof or statement that ever was the case. Myself or anyone else involved weren’t contacted by anybody to my knowledge”

“And also the people trying to make this like an AEW vs NXT thing look real dumb lmao miss me with that shit. Bad stuff is still bad, stop comparing situations to each other”

“My morals come before wrestling and they always will. This is way bigger than me.”

“ALSO anyone claiming I’m coming forward about things for clout, I don’t understand the logic behind that whatsoever. I have literally no personal gain and everything to lose by speaking up about things.”

“I’m not sure if I’ll keep rambling about it but I just want to say above anything, I never chose to speak out because of myself. It was completely over the kids he sexually harassed and the fact that the internet tried to turn them into the bad people. Be sorry for them, not me.”