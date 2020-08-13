Jimmy Havoc, Bea Priestley and Sadie Gibbs Removed From Official AEW Website Roster Page

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Aug 13 - PWInsider released a new update on the ongoing legal dispute between Jeff Jarrett and Impact Wrestling's parent company, Anthem Sports. Jarrett’s lawsuit was originally declared a mistrial afte[...]
Aug 13 - After the allegations made against Jimmy Havoc and reports that he's going to rehab, he has been removed from AEW's roster page on their official website. Also removed are Bea Priestley and Sadie Gib[...]
Aug 13 - WWE was scheduled to tape two episodes of SmackDown on August 4th to air on the 7th and 14th respectively. Instead, WWE canceled the the second taping at the last moment. The cancellation had various[...]
Aug 13 - During the storyline where Erick Rowan carried around a cage for what felt like forever, it was finally revealed that inside the cage was a giant spider. Many felt this was a disapointing reveal, but [...]
Aug 13 - Major League Wrestling has reportedly signed a new distribution deal with Fubo Sports Network, according to Deadline, to air the promotion’s weekly episodic show Fusion. The show will air on the[...]
Aug 13 - NJPW has unfortunately had to cancel an event today, in order to assure the safety of all the performers. Here's the statement: “Unfortunately, one of the wrestlers scheduled to appear had de[...]
Aug 13
Bret Hart on The Kliq Bullying The Rock On the latest edition of Bret Hart's Confessions of the Hitman podcast, he discussed The Rock's beginnings in WWE as Rocky Maivia and how he was bullied by Shawn Michaels and Triple H. "A lot of th[...]
Aug 13 - On the latest edition of Bret Hart's Confessions of the Hitman podcast, he discussed The Rock's beginnings in WWE as Rocky Maivia and how he was bullied by Shawn Michaels and Triple H. "A lot of th[...]
Aug 13
Kona Reeves Out With Injury NXT's Kona Reeves has been off TV for the past few weeks (outside of being in the crowd of TV tapings), and as it turns out, it's because he has suffered a torn labrum. Kona explained the situation o[...]
Aug 13 - NXT's Kona Reeves has been off TV for the past few weeks (outside of being in the crowd of TV tapings), and as it turns out, it's because he has suffered a torn labrum. Kona explained the situation o[...]
Aug 13
MJF Recreates His Old NXT Appearance On Dynamite As MJF was walking to the ring on Dynamite, he shoved one of his security members into the wall next to him. This was actually a callback to MJF's NXT appearance, where Samoa Joe did the exact same t[...]
Aug 13 - As MJF was walking to the ring on Dynamite, he shoved one of his security members into the wall next to him. This was actually a callback to MJF's NXT appearance, where Samoa Joe did the exact same t[...]
Aug 13 - Chris Sabin, who recently returned to Impact Wrestling as part of the Motor City Machine Guns, sat down with Chris Van Vliet. He was asked if he had learned anything from AJ Styles. "I'm not sure. [...]
Aug 13 - WWE is set to tape RAW and SmackDown, but it's looking like everything's going to be up to the last minute. It's being reported that Vince has tore up "nearly every idea" the writing team has given h[...]
Aug 13 - After Cryme Tyme's 2008 return, they joined up with John Cena to form a trio called CTC, which stood for Cryme Tyme Cenation. The group was short lived, making many fans wonder why it didn't last lon[...]
Aug 13 - Lana made a post on Instagram, revealing that she and her husband Rusev had sex inside the tank that was used for their WrestleMania 31 entrance. [...]
Aug 13
Johnny Gargano Lands On His Head at NXT Taping During the latest NXT tapings, there was a match between Johnny Gargano and Ridge Holland that apparently had a jarring spot. Apparently, Gargano took a spill where he landed on his head. WWE offici[...]
Aug 13 - During the latest NXT tapings, there was a match between Johnny Gargano and Ridge Holland that apparently had a jarring spot. Apparently, Gargano took a spill where he landed on his head. WWE offici[...]
Aug 13
WWE NXT Results (08/12/2020) The following are the results of the August 12, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross defeated Danny Burch and signed a contract to face NXT Champion Keith Lee at Take[...]
Aug 13 - The following are the results of the August 12, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross defeated Danny Burch and signed a contract to face NXT Champion Keith Lee at Take[...]
Aug 12
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/12/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *The Young Bucks def. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson. *MJF and his entourage comes to the ring for another p[...]
Aug 12 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *The Young Bucks def. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson. *MJF and his entourage comes to the ring for another p[...]
Aug 12
AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Broadcast On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for the next Dynamite broadcast, which will air on Saturday, August 22nd at either 6PM EST or immediately following t[...]
Aug 12 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for the next Dynamite broadcast, which will air on Saturday, August 22nd at either 6PM EST or immediately following t[...]
Aug 12 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, former WWE referee Mike Chioda made his debut with the promotion, serving as the referee in the AEW TNT Championship match that saw “The American Ni[...]
Aug 12 - All Elite Wrestling has announced via their official Twitter page that the AEW TNT Championship belt has officially been completed. As you may remember, when the title was initially unveiled back at [...]
Aug 12 - Cody Rhodes has been attempting to get some trademarks for quite some time now, one of which being Bash at the Beach, which was an event that had a lot of creative input in it's original form by his f[...]
Aug 12 - Jeff Cobb was a name that, for about two weeks on AEW, was heard regularly. It was emphasized that he was a free agent, but he was featured prominently as part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. So fan[...]
Aug 12 - Fightful interviewed NJPW's Rocky Romero, and the topic of the KOPW Championship came up. This is a championship that looks to differentiate itself from any other championship in wrestling, and he exp[...]
Aug 12 - Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed by TV Insider about many AEW-related topics, and both the women's tag-team tournament and her recent disconnection from Twitter were topics. On deactivating h[...]