WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Erick Rowan Wanted "World's Smallest Woman" To Be In His Cage
Posted By: Paul Allen on Aug 13, 2020
During the storyline where Erick Rowan carried around a cage for what felt like forever, it was finally revealed that inside the cage was a giant spider. Many felt this was a disapointing reveal, but it apparently wasn't the first idea.
Rowan explained in an interview with SportsKeeda that he originally wanted Jyoti Amge, the World's Smallest Woman, to be in his cage.
“All that build for something so trivial was kinda sucky for me,” he added. “Cause we go to work and we put in all these things and you have all these ideas in your head, and then that’s what it is. I sent messages to Heyman. I sent messages to the writers. I wrote out long things about what I thought it should be. Here’s what we could pitch. I had over the top ideas about it.
I’m so large and she would be so small, and delicate. It would show a different side of me to the fans. Everyone is trying to humanize people in wrestling these days, and I thought the most un-human characters are the best. That’s the most intriguing when you watch a movie. You watch a movie and you see people that you can relate to as being your creepy uncles in prison. That’s interesting to me. And that’s what I like. I like the horrors of the world and how they have feelings as well, but no one can sympathize with them because they’re such horrible people.”