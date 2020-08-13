Thus far, it's the only even that's been cancelled.

“Unfortunately, one of the wrestlers scheduled to appear had developed a fever. The wrestler immediately undertook additional COVID-19 testing, but New Japan Pro-Wrestling is still awaiting results. Under NJPW’s Coronavirus guidelines, and acting in the best interests of health and safety for other wrestlers and fans in attendance, the decision was made to cancel tonight’s event.”

NJPW has unfortunately had to cancel an event today, in order to assure the safety of all the performers. Here's the statement:

MLW Lands Distribution Deal With Fubo Sports Network

Major League Wrestling has reportedly signed a new distribution deal with Fubo Sports Network, according to Deadline, to air the promotion’s wee[...] Aug 13 - Major League Wrestling has reportedly signed a new distribution deal with Fubo Sports Network, according to Deadline, to air the promotion’s wee[...]

Seth Rollins on RAW Underground and AEW's Eddie Kingston

Seth Rollins was interviewed by Gorilla Position, and had this to say: On what talent outside of WWE he wishes was in WWE: “One name that I&r[...] Aug 13 - Seth Rollins was interviewed by Gorilla Position, and had this to say: On what talent outside of WWE he wishes was in WWE: “One name that I&r[...]

NJPW Cancels "Summer Struggle" Event After Wrestler Develops Fever

NJPW has unfortunately had to cancel an event today, in order to assure the safety of all the performers. Here's the statement: “Unfortunatel[...] Aug 13 - NJPW has unfortunately had to cancel an event today, in order to assure the safety of all the performers. Here's the statement: “Unfortunatel[...]

Bret Hart on The Kliq Bullying The Rock

On the latest edition of Bret Hart's Confessions of the Hitman podcast, he discussed The Rock's beginnings in WWE as Rocky Maivia and how he was bulli[...] Aug 13 - On the latest edition of Bret Hart's Confessions of the Hitman podcast, he discussed The Rock's beginnings in WWE as Rocky Maivia and how he was bulli[...]

Kona Reeves Out With Injury

NXT's Kona Reeves has been off TV for the past few weeks (outside of being in the crowd of TV tapings), and as it turns out, it's because he has suffe[...] Aug 13 - NXT's Kona Reeves has been off TV for the past few weeks (outside of being in the crowd of TV tapings), and as it turns out, it's because he has suffe[...]

MJF Recreates His Old NXT Appearance On Dynamite

As MJF was walking to the ring on Dynamite, he shoved one of his security members into the wall next to him. This was actually a callback to MJF's NX[...] Aug 13 - As MJF was walking to the ring on Dynamite, he shoved one of his security members into the wall next to him. This was actually a callback to MJF's NX[...]

Chris Sabin on AJ Styles, his influences, and his World Heavyweight Championship run

Chris Sabin, who recently returned to Impact Wrestling as part of the Motor City Machine Guns, sat down with Chris Van Vliet. He was asked if he had l[...] Aug 13 - Chris Sabin, who recently returned to Impact Wrestling as part of the Motor City Machine Guns, sat down with Chris Van Vliet. He was asked if he had l[...]

Vince McMahon Rejects Even More Ideas For RAW/SmackDown Tapings

WWE is set to tape RAW and SmackDown, but it's looking like everything's going to be up to the last minute. It's being reported that Vince has tore u[...] Aug 13 - WWE is set to tape RAW and SmackDown, but it's looking like everything's going to be up to the last minute. It's being reported that Vince has tore u[...]

JTG Doesn't Even Know Why CTC Faction With John Cena Was Disbanded

After Cryme Tyme's 2008 return, they joined up with John Cena to form a trio called CTC, which stood for Cryme Tyme Cenation. The group was short liv[...] Aug 13 - After Cryme Tyme's 2008 return, they joined up with John Cena to form a trio called CTC, which stood for Cryme Tyme Cenation. The group was short liv[...]

Lana Brags About Having Sex With Rusev In The WrestleMania 31 Tank

Lana made a post on Instagram, revealing that she and her husband Rusev had sex inside the tank that was used for their WrestleMania 31 entrance. [...] Aug 13 - Lana made a post on Instagram, revealing that she and her husband Rusev had sex inside the tank that was used for their WrestleMania 31 entrance. [...]

Johnny Gargano Lands On His Head at NXT Taping

During the latest NXT tapings, there was a match between Johnny Gargano and Ridge Holland that apparently had a jarring spot. Apparently, Gargano too[...] Aug 13 - During the latest NXT tapings, there was a match between Johnny Gargano and Ridge Holland that apparently had a jarring spot. Apparently, Gargano too[...]

WWE NXT Results (08/12/2020)

The following are the results of the August 12, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross defeated Danny Burch and signed[...] Aug 13 - The following are the results of the August 12, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Karrion Kross defeated Danny Burch and signed[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/12/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *The Young Bucks def. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson. *MJF[...] Aug 12 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *The Young Bucks def. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson. *MJF[...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Broadcast

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for the next Dynamite broadcast, which will air on Saturday, August[...] Aug 12 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for the next Dynamite broadcast, which will air on Saturday, August[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of AEW TNT Championship Match

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put [...] Aug 12 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put [...]

AEW Dynamite: Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda Debuts

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, former WWE referee Mike Chioda made his debut with the promotion, serving as the referee in the AEW TNT [...] Aug 12 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, former WWE referee Mike Chioda made his debut with the promotion, serving as the referee in the AEW TNT [...]

All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship Belt Officially Completed

All Elite Wrestling has announced via their official Twitter page that the AEW TNT Championship belt has officially been completed. As you may rememb[...] Aug 12 - All Elite Wrestling has announced via their official Twitter page that the AEW TNT Championship belt has officially been completed. As you may rememb[...]

Cody Rhodes Denied "Bash At The Beach" Trademark Reconsiderations

Cody Rhodes has been attempting to get some trademarks for quite some time now, one of which being Bash at the Beach, which was an event that had a lo[...] Aug 12 - Cody Rhodes has been attempting to get some trademarks for quite some time now, one of which being Bash at the Beach, which was an event that had a lo[...]

Jeff Cobb Explains Why He Hasn't Appeared In AEW Since His Debut

Jeff Cobb was a name that, for about two weeks on AEW, was heard regularly. It was emphasized that he was a free agent, but he was featured prominentl[...] Aug 12 - Jeff Cobb was a name that, for about two weeks on AEW, was heard regularly. It was emphasized that he was a free agent, but he was featured prominentl[...]

NJPW's KOPW Championship Won't Have a Physical Belt, Rocky Romero Explains

Fightful interviewed NJPW's Rocky Romero, and the topic of the KOPW Championship came up. This is a championship that looks to differentiate itself fr[...] Aug 12 - Fightful interviewed NJPW's Rocky Romero, and the topic of the KOPW Championship came up. This is a championship that looks to differentiate itself fr[...]

Brandi Rhodes Explains Why Women's Tag-Team Tournament Is On YouTube

Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed by TV Insider about many AEW-related topics, and both the women's tag-team tournament and her recent disconnect[...] Aug 12 - Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed by TV Insider about many AEW-related topics, and both the women's tag-team tournament and her recent disconnect[...]

CM Punk Says Big E Should Drop New Day, Xavier Woods Responds

Big E's latest single run has been the subject of many comments from fellow wrestlers, many suggesting that he needs to be more serious and go on his [...] Aug 12 - Big E's latest single run has been the subject of many comments from fellow wrestlers, many suggesting that he needs to be more serious and go on his [...]

GoFundMe Page Set Up to Help Pay for Kamala's Funeral Expenses

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the funeral expenses of wrestling legend Kamala (real name James Harris), who sadly passed away this wee[...] Aug 12 - A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the funeral expenses of wrestling legend Kamala (real name James Harris), who sadly passed away this wee[...]

Vanessa Kraven Retires from Wrestling

Vanessa Kraven, a veteran who has been wrestling since 2004 who cracked into the mainstream by competing in WWE's Mae Young tournament, has announced [...] Aug 11 - Vanessa Kraven, a veteran who has been wrestling since 2004 who cracked into the mainstream by competing in WWE's Mae Young tournament, has announced [...]