NJPW Cancels "Summer Struggle" Event After Wrestler Develops Fever
Posted By: Paul Allen on Aug 13, 2020
NJPW has unfortunately had to cancel an event today, in order to assure the safety of all the performers. Here's the statement:
“Unfortunately, one of the wrestlers scheduled to appear had developed a fever. The wrestler immediately undertook additional COVID-19 testing, but New Japan Pro-Wrestling is still awaiting results. Under NJPW’s Coronavirus guidelines, and acting in the best interests of health and safety for other wrestlers and fans in attendance, the decision was made to cancel tonight’s event.”
Thus far, it's the only even that's been cancelled.
