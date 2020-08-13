Chris Sabin on AJ Styles, his influences, and his World Heavyweight Championship run

Chris Sabin, who recently returned to Impact Wrestling as part of the Motor City Machine Guns, sat down with Chris Van Vliet. He was asked if he had learned anything from AJ Styles.

"I'm not sure. He didn't really like me at first. I don't know if I wanted to learn from a guy who didn't really like me, you know what I mean. I guess you can ask him why he didn't like me," "...we respect each other and I would say he's one of my friends. I've known him for a long time, but I haven't talked to him in a long time, but yeah."

He did elaborate on some of his influences.

"As far as my style goes, I liked studying Chris Benoit, Dean Malenko, Eddie Guerrero, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Shinjiro Otani. I would really like watching the WCW Cruiserweights because I'm like, 'Okay, these guys are my size.' Growing up, I would watch all these crazy Japanese guys that I didn't even know existed. I really studied a lot of cruiserweight wrestling when I was younger you know, because I'm a cruiserweight."

The conversation segued into when he won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship for the only time in his career.