Johnny Gargano Lands On His Head at NXT Taping

The match was quickly restarted so they could quickly tape the finish, and the match is scheduled to air next Wednesday. Gargano was said to be apologetic for delaying the taping and is said to be doing alright.

WWE officials stopped the match, and both Triple H and Shawn Michaels rushed out to make sure he was okay.

Apparently, Gargano took a spill where he landed on his head.

During the latest NXT tapings, there was a match between Johnny Gargano and Ridge Holland that apparently had a jarring spot.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/10/2020)

The following are the results of the August 10, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with a tribute graphic for the legendary [...] Aug 10 - The following are the results of the August 10, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with a tribute graphic for the legendary [...]

WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton (w/ Ric Flair) vs. Kevin Owens

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton defeated Kevin Owens with an RKO. .@FightOwensFight is giving @Randy[...] Aug 10 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton defeated Kevin Owens with an RKO. .@FightOwensFight is giving @Randy[...]

WWE Raw Results: Dominik Mysterio Suffers a Brutal Assault

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Dominik Mysterio signed a contract to become an official WWE Superstar, as well [...] Aug 10 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Dominik Mysterio signed a contract to become an official WWE Superstar, as well [...]