WWE NXT Results (08/12/2020)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 13, 2020
The following are the results of the August 12, 2020 edition of
WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com:
1. Karrion Kross defeated Danny Burch and signed a contract to face NXT Champion Keith Lee at
TakeOver XXX
2. Drake Maverick vs. Killian Dain ended in a no-contest due to Undisputed ERA interference
3. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defeated Tyler Breeze in a non-title match
4. Mia Yim defeated Indi Hartwell
5. Bronson Reed defeated Damian Priest
6. Mercedes Martinez & Aliyah defeated Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter
7. Cameron Grimes defeated Kushida and The Velveteen Dream to earn a spot in the North American Title Ladder Match at
NXT TakeOver XXX
