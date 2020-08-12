AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/12/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

*The Young Bucks def. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson.

*MJF and his entourage comes to the ring for another promo regarding his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at All Out. Moxley’s music then hits and MJF orders his group out of the ring and into the crowd to intercept Moxley, but Moxley comes out through the entranceway and attacks MJF in the ring.

*Matt Hardy is interviewed backstage by Alex Marvez and its revealed that he won’t be medically cleared for a total of ten days, but that he will be on the August 22nd edition of Dynamite, where he will beat down Sammy Guevara. Hardy then thinks he sees Guevara and starts beating him into a nearby garage door, but it’s revealed to be AEW referee Mike Posey.

*”The American Nightmare” Cody (with The Nightmare Family) def. Scorpio Sky to retain the AEW TNT Championship in a match officiated by former WWE referee Mike Chioda making his AEW debut. Following the match, Cody is challenged to a title match by “The Exalted One” Mr. Brodie Lee.

*”Hangman” Adam Page & Kenny Omega def. Jurassic Express (with Marko Stunt) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

*The Young Bucks and FTR are in the ring with The Rock & Roll Express, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard for Tag Team Appreciation Night. FTR and the Bucks put over the legendary teams before the Express calls the Bucks the greatest team ever, while Anderson says FTR is the best team ever. Blanchard then says that the only thing that makes a team the best is having the titles, which neither FTR or the Bucks have. He then turns to Anderson and reminds him of what happened at All Out last year, which brings out Shawn Spears. Anderson leaves the ring, and Blanchard turns his attention back to Ricky Morton, who punches Blanchard before a brawl breaks out. Dax Harwood goes down due to his knee, and after Cash Wheeler checks on him, the two attack the Express from behind. They then hit Morton with a spike piledriver, revealing that Harwood isn’t really injured.

*Alex Marvez interviews Mike Chioda backstage about his debut in AEW before Chris Jericho interrupts, saying he wants Chioda to referee his match tonight. Jericho tells Chioda to “do the right thing” and Chioda says he’ll be calling the match right down the middle.

*AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida def. Heather Monroe in a non-title match.

*”Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy def. Chris Jericho.