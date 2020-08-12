Jeff Cobb Explains Why He Hasn't Appeared In AEW Since His Debut

Jeff Cobb was a name that, for about two weeks on AEW, was heard regularly. It was emphasized that he was a free agent, but he was featured prominently as part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle.

So fans were wondering: where did he go? Why hasn't he been featured?

Well, Cobb was asked that very thing, and he explained to Fightful that he currently does not want to travel to Florida due to their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is purely speculation on my behalf, but I'd imagine that once the pandemic clears up and things start to go back to normal, I'd imagine that we might see Jeff Cobb come back to AEW.