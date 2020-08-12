Jeff Cobb Explains Why He Hasn't Appeared In AEW Since His Debut
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 12, 2020
Jeff Cobb was a name that, for about two weeks on AEW, was heard regularly. It was emphasized that he was a free agent, but he was featured prominently as part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle.
So fans were wondering: where did he go? Why hasn't he been featured?
Well, Cobb was asked that very thing, and he explained to Fightful that he currently does not want to travel to Florida due to their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is purely speculation on my behalf, but I'd imagine that once the pandemic clears up and things start to go back to normal, I'd imagine that we
might see Jeff Cobb come back to AEW.
https://wrestlr.me/64209/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 12
Aug 12 - Cody Rhodes has been attempting to get some trademarks for quite some time now, one of which being Bash at the Beach, which was an event that had a lo[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - Jeff Cobb was a name that, for about two weeks on AEW, was heard regularly. It was emphasized that he was a free agent, but he was featured prominentl[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - Fightful interviewed NJPW's Rocky Romero, and the topic of the KOPW Championship came up. This is a championship that looks to differentiate itself fr[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed by TV Insider about many AEW-related topics, and both the women's tag-team tournament and her recent disconnect[...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - Big E's latest single run has been the subject of many comments from fellow wrestlers, many suggesting that he needs to be more serious and go on his [...]
Aug 12
Aug 12 - A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the funeral expenses of wrestling legend Kamala (real name James Harris), who sadly passed away this wee[...]
Aug 11 Vanessa Kraven Retires from Wrestling Vanessa Kraven, a veteran who has been wrestling since 2004 who cracked into the mainstream by competing in WWE's Mae Young tournament, has announced [...]
Aug 11 - Vanessa Kraven, a veteran who has been wrestling since 2004 who cracked into the mainstream by competing in WWE's Mae Young tournament, has announced [...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - On his podcast 83 weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed his recent appearance on AEW Dynamite. On the energy backstage: “When I went backstage at AEW [...]
Aug 11
Aug 11 - On Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, he took some time to discuss his run in TNA. “I don’t know what Dixie was doing half the time, but [...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - The following are the results of the August 10, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with a tribute graphic for the legendary [...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton defeated Kevin Owens with an RKO. .@FightOwensFight is giving @Randy[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Dominik Mysterio signed a contract to become an official WWE Superstar, as well [...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - Hollywood, CA (August 10, 2020) - United Wrestling Network (UWN), National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and Thunder Studios today announced that they will[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - After becoming a punchline in the professional wrestling industry due to his WCW run and performance in the movie Ready to Rumble, David Arquette soug[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - PWInsider is reporting that Jamar Wilson, aka Suge D, filed for a trademark of his AEW nickname Pineapple Pete on August 2. AEW viewers will probably [...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - NJPW's Tama Tonga recently sat down with Sportskeeda, where he discussed fans comparing him to Roman Reigns. "All positive for me. To me, it’[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - When AJ Styles debuted in WWE, it surprised many people that he immediately joined the main roster, as even the most popular stars from other companie[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10 - ESPN's Jason King has reported that he spoke with Kamala's widow, who noted that Kamala had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday: just a few days[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - Jim Cornette, who has really ripped into AEW since it's inception on his podcast, has caught the attention of former friend Chris Jericho, who took to[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - Seth Rollins recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast, discussing how the business has changed in the modern age. "Although I have been ca[...]
Aug 09 Kamala Passes Away at Age 70 James Harris, known to professional wrestling fans as Kamala, has reportedly passed away today. Having retired in 2010, Harris has undergone a series[...]
Aug 09 - James Harris, known to professional wrestling fans as Kamala, has reportedly passed away today. Having retired in 2010, Harris has undergone a series[...]
Aug 09
Aug 09 - AEW's John Silver joins the IRISH WHIP PODCAST www.irishwhippodcast.com This MONDAY at 7PM EST the boys from the IRISH WHIP PODCAST sit down with th[...]
Aug 08
Aug 08 - After WWE's mass-firing on April 15th, Eric Young reappeared in his old stomping grounds of Impact Wrestling. Since then he's been featured prominentl[...]
Aug 08
Aug 08 - Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by Fightful, where the topic of how he dresses comes up. “That’s how I dress. People are like, &l[...]
Aug 08
Aug 08 - Big E sat down with Bleacher Report to discuss a variety of topics, including Booker T's recent comments about him. On his new solo run: “It&[...]