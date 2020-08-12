NJPW's KOPW Championship Won't Have a Physical Belt, Rocky Romero Explains

Fightful interviewed NJPW's Rocky Romero, and the topic of the KOPW Championship came up. This is a championship that looks to differentiate itself from any other championship in wrestling, and he explained how:

“I think if it’s ever going to happen, now would be the time. Having a limited roster is a good time to introduce something that is super crazy on paper, but we really won’t know until we see it. The thing about it is, in the end, New Japan will be the traditional New Japan. It’s not going to change and even having one element to break up just how traditional it is, it could work, maybe it won’t work and it will go away, but I think it’s an interesting and good time to go and try things like this. You may not get the opportunity like this to try different things. I think it’s cool, interesting. It’s one way that kind of evens the playing field between juniors and heavys. I mean, having a stipulation could be a benefit. Like, if I’m wrestling Okada, maybe I can come up with a stipulation in my favor that maybe levels the playing field. I wouldn’t be able to beat Okada in a regular 1 vs. 1 match, but maybe if I introduce something that is different and unique, that puts me in favor. It could make things interesting. Maybe let’s check it out and see how it unfolds and see the conclusions. Hey, it could work out, it could completely flop, but I think it’s worth the try and swinging the bat.

It definitely wouldn’t be Boneryard Match (laughs). I want to do some exploding barbed wire matches, just something that’s totally not me. If I’m going to do something, it’s going to be something super out there, like you wouldn’t expect me to. I think something like that would be crazy, once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing. Give me Moxley in an exploding barbed wire match.”