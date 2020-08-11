Vanessa Kraven Retires from Wrestling

Vanessa Kraven, a veteran who has been wrestling since 2004 who cracked into the mainstream by competing in WWE's Mae Young tournament, has announced that due to COVID-19 she will be retiring from professional wrestling.

My wrestling career...

Hi everyone.

I know there hasn't been much communication from me these past few months as COVID-19 has ravaged the world and the speaking out movement hit wrestling. I've taken a lot of this time to reflect. I hope the lot of you are safe and taking precautions to best take care of yourselves and others around you.

After much deliberation, with a heavy heart, I have decided that I won't be returning to wrestling. I may still show up to support here and there, when wrestling returns but I will no longer actively be wrestling. I want to thank each and every one of my fans through the years for showing me support and giving me encouragement. It has always meant a lot to me.

That being said, I still have leftover merchandise available and instead of throwing it all out, I will be selling things at a discounted price to give an opportunity to anyone who would like a piece of Vanessa Kraven memorabilia, including the gear and official t-shirt I wore at the 2018 WWE Mae Young Classic, a few Release the Kraven tanks I had made, a long sleeve t-shirt with the original devil's darling design, along with other t-shirts and 8x10s. Photos of all available merch will be posted on the Vanessa Kraven Facebook Fan Page and I'll be sharing a few below. Orders will be taken through Facebook, IG or Twitter.

Thank you again for all your support and thank you all the bookers and promotions who gave me a shot to perform on your shows over the years.

Thank you all.

I will miss you all.

- V