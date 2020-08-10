WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/10/2020)

The following are the results of the August 10, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw:

1. The show opened with a tribute graphic for the legendary Kamala (R.I.P.)

2. Dominik Mysterio signed a contract to become an official WWE Superstar, and also for a match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

3. Seth Rollins (w/Buddy Murphy) defeated Humberto Carrillo (w/Dominik Mysterio). After the match, Rollins and Murphy brutally assaulted Dominik with a Kendo Stick

4. Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas (w/Zelina Vega & Angel Garza)

5. Bianca Belair (w/Angelo Dawkins) defeated Zelina Vega (w/Andrade "Cien" Almas & Angel Garza)

6. MVP hosted the V.I.P. Lounge along with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin

7. Shelton Benjamin (w/MVP & Bobby Lashley) defeated United States Champion Apollo Crews in a non-title match

8. Retribution was shown throwing a cinderblock through a window

9. Mickie James exchanged words with Natalya Neidhart and Lana in a backstage segment, setting up a match for next week

10. The Viking Raiders, Ricochet & Cedric Alexander defeated Akira Tozawa and three of Tozawa's ninjas in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match

11. R-Truth rolled up Akira Tozawa to regain the 24/7 Championship

12. Peyton Royce (w/Billie Kay) defeated Liv Morgan (w/Ruby Riott)

13. Riddick Moss defeated Cal Bloom in a Raw Underground fight

14. Asuka defeated Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley (w/Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks) in a non-title match

15. Arturo Ruas defeated an unnamed opponent in a Raw Underground fight

16. Dabba-Kato defeated an unnamed opponent in a Raw Underground fight

17. Shayna Baszler defeated three women in a Raw Underground fight

18. Randy Orton (w/Ric Flair) defeated Kevin Owens

19. After Orton's victory, he told Ric Flair that he no longer loves or respects him, and that Flair is not the same person he was during the days of Evolution. Flair told Orton that he simply wants to cheer him on. Orton and Flair hugged, but then Orton gave him a low blow and then Punt Kicked him in the head. Drew McIntyre then came out and chased Orton away.