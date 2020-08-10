WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton (w/ Ric Flair) vs. Kevin Owens
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 10, 2020
On tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton defeated Kevin Owens with an RKO.
