Suge D Files Trademark on Pineapple Pete

PWInsider is reporting that Jamar Wilson, aka Suge D, filed for a trademark of his AEW nickname Pineapple Pete on August 2. AEW viewers will probably remember that Chris Jericho started calling him Pineapple Pete on commentary because he didn't know his name, and the new name started to stick and he started using it.

WWE Raw Results: Dominik Mysterio Suffers a Brutal Assault

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Dominik Mysterio signed a contract to become an official WWE Superstar, as well as a contract to take on Seth Rollins at Summ[...] Aug 10 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Dominik Mysterio signed a contract to become an official WWE Superstar, as well as a contract to take on Seth Rollins at Summ[...]

Breaking News: New Partnership NWA, Thunder Studios, & United Wrestling Network

Hollywood, CA (August 10, 2020) - United Wrestling Network (UWN), National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and Thunder Studios today announced that they will partner to launch an all-new, live weekly profess[...] Aug 10 - Hollywood, CA (August 10, 2020) - United Wrestling Network (UWN), National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and Thunder Studios today announced that they will partner to launch an all-new, live weekly profess[...]

TRAILER: You Cannot Kill David Arquette (Documentary)

After becoming a punchline in the professional wrestling industry due to his WCW run and performance in the movie Ready to Rumble, David Arquette sought out to redeem himself in the industry that he l[...] Aug 10 - After becoming a punchline in the professional wrestling industry due to his WCW run and performance in the movie Ready to Rumble, David Arquette sought out to redeem himself in the industry that he l[...]

Tama Tonga on Being Compared to Roman Reigns

NJPW's Tama Tonga recently sat down with Sportskeeda, where he discussed fans comparing him to Roman Reigns. "All positive for me. To me, it’s nothing. If the fans think so, OK, great. He&rsq[...] Aug 10 - NJPW's Tama Tonga recently sat down with Sportskeeda, where he discussed fans comparing him to Roman Reigns. "All positive for me. To me, it’s nothing. If the fans think so, OK, great. He&rsq[...]

AJ Styles Wants to Wrestle in NXT Before He Retires

When AJ Styles debuted in WWE, it surprised many people that he immediately joined the main roster, as even the most popular stars from other companies often started their WWE runs there. When asked a[...] Aug 10 - When AJ Styles debuted in WWE, it surprised many people that he immediately joined the main roster, as even the most popular stars from other companies often started their WWE runs there. When asked a[...]

BREAKING: Kamala Tested Positive For COVID-19 Before His Passing

ESPN's Jason King has reported that he spoke with Kamala's widow, who noted that Kamala had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday: just a few days before his death. Word is he may have contracted[...] Aug 10 - ESPN's Jason King has reported that he spoke with Kamala's widow, who noted that Kamala had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday: just a few days before his death. Word is he may have contracted[...]

Chris Jericho Jokingly "Bans" Jim Cornette From Watching AEW

Jim Cornette, who has really ripped into AEW since it's inception on his podcast, has caught the attention of former friend Chris Jericho, who took to Twitter to make a joke about it. I am official[...] Aug 09 - Jim Cornette, who has really ripped into AEW since it's inception on his podcast, has caught the attention of former friend Chris Jericho, who took to Twitter to make a joke about it. I am official[...]

Seth Rollins: "...audiences don’t have the patience for long term storytelling."

Seth Rollins recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast, discussing how the business has changed in the modern age. "Although I have been careful to craft the character, nothing has been per[...] Aug 09 - Seth Rollins recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast, discussing how the business has changed in the modern age. "Although I have been careful to craft the character, nothing has been per[...]

Kamala Passes Away at Age 70

James Harris, known to professional wrestling fans as Kamala, has reportedly passed away today. Having retired in 2010, Harris has undergone a series of health complications since then including havi[...] Aug 09 - James Harris, known to professional wrestling fans as Kamala, has reportedly passed away today. Having retired in 2010, Harris has undergone a series of health complications since then including havi[...]

AEW's JOHN SILVER on the IRISH WHIP PODCAST

AEW's John Silver joins the IRISH WHIP PODCAST www.irishwhippodcast.com This MONDAY at 7PM EST the boys from the IRISH WHIP PODCAST sit down with the Silverback himself, AEW's John SILVER. The[...] Aug 09 - AEW's John Silver joins the IRISH WHIP PODCAST www.irishwhippodcast.com This MONDAY at 7PM EST the boys from the IRISH WHIP PODCAST sit down with the Silverback himself, AEW's John SILVER. The[...]

Eric Young: "I don't need to be at Impact. I choose to be there."

After WWE's mass-firing on April 15th, Eric Young reappeared in his old stomping grounds of Impact Wrestling. Since then he's been featured prominently in a main event storyline position. While appea[...] Aug 08 - After WWE's mass-firing on April 15th, Eric Young reappeared in his old stomping grounds of Impact Wrestling. Since then he's been featured prominently in a main event storyline position. While appea[...]

Ricky Starks Responds to People Comparing Him to The Rock

Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by Fightful, where the topic of how he dresses comes up. “That’s how I dress. People are like, ‘Oh, he’s trying to be like someone.&rsq[...] Aug 08 - Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by Fightful, where the topic of how he dresses comes up. “That’s how I dress. People are like, ‘Oh, he’s trying to be like someone.&rsq[...]

Big E Reacts To Booker T's Comments About Him Needing To Be "More Serious"

Big E sat down with Bleacher Report to discuss a variety of topics, including Booker T's recent comments about him. On his new solo run: “It’s been a lot of fun, actually. It’s ni[...] Aug 08 - Big E sat down with Bleacher Report to discuss a variety of topics, including Booker T's recent comments about him. On his new solo run: “It’s been a lot of fun, actually. It’s ni[...]

MVP Signs Multi-Year Deal With WWE

It looks like MVP's going to be in the WWE for a few more years, according to his latest Instagram post. The veteran wrestler revealed that he has signed a multi-year contract with the company, and w[...] Aug 08 - It looks like MVP's going to be in the WWE for a few more years, according to his latest Instagram post. The veteran wrestler revealed that he has signed a multi-year contract with the company, and w[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (08/07/2020)

Below are tonight's results for Friday Night Smackdown: *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats Sheamus via DQ due to interference by Shorty G *Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Lince Dorado via pinfall [...] Aug 07 - Below are tonight's results for Friday Night Smackdown: *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats Sheamus via DQ due to interference by Shorty G *Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Lince Dorado via pinfall [...]

Rhea Ripley Says She Wants to Stay in NXT "For a Long Time"

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion and the first-ever NXT U.K. Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke to Newsweek.com. When discussing the possibility of being called up to WWE's Raw and&n[...] Aug 07 - Former WWE NXT Women's Champion and the first-ever NXT U.K. Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke to Newsweek.com. When discussing the possibility of being called up to WWE's Raw and&n[...]

NJPW Issues an Official Statement Regarding Hiroshi Tanahashi/COVID-19 Testing

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following statement on NJPW1972.com: On August 1, Hiroshi Tanahashi made a television appearance with another cast member who has since tested positive for COVID-[...] Aug 07 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following statement on NJPW1972.com: On August 1, Hiroshi Tanahashi made a television appearance with another cast member who has since tested positive for COVID-[...]

Kofi Kingston Gives His Thoughts on People Who Do Not Acknowledge The Rock as Being a Black WWE Champion

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar and former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston of The New Day was recently a guest on WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley's Table Talk podcast. One of the to[...] Aug 07 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar and former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston of The New Day was recently a guest on WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley's Table Talk podcast. One of the to[...]

AEW's Joey Janela Gives Up Social Media Due to Negativity

All Elite Wrestling star Joey Janela posted the following on Twitter: Hey, I’ve decided to give up social media. I never botched in my career, & I didn’t on AEW Dark. At one point t[...] Aug 07 - All Elite Wrestling star Joey Janela posted the following on Twitter: Hey, I’ve decided to give up social media. I never botched in my career, & I didn’t on AEW Dark. At one point t[...]

Viewership for This Week's WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite (08/05/2020)

This week's episode of WWE NXT drew an average of 753,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is an increase from last week’s 707,000 viewers. NXT drew a 0.20 rating in the 18-[...] Aug 07 - This week's episode of WWE NXT drew an average of 753,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is an increase from last week’s 707,000 viewers. NXT drew a 0.20 rating in the 18-[...]

Bayley Gets Permission to Use a Special Theme Song at WrestleMania Next Year

Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley may be entering the arena to a special entrance theme at WrestleMania 37 in March of 2021. T[...] Aug 07 - Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley may be entering the arena to a special entrance theme at WrestleMania 37 in March of 2021. T[...]

Official Preview for WWE Friday Night SmackDown (08/07/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Bray Wyatt heads back to The Firefly Fun House after attack on Ale[...] Aug 07 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Bray Wyatt heads back to The Firefly Fun House after attack on Ale[...]

AJ Styles on Impact Return: "Never say never."

AJ Styles wasn't happy when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released from WWE earlier this year. The Good Brothers recently signed with Impact Wrestling, and made it known that they wish AJ Styles[...] Aug 06 - AJ Styles wasn't happy when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released from WWE earlier this year. The Good Brothers recently signed with Impact Wrestling, and made it known that they wish AJ Styles[...]