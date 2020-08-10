Suge D Files Trademark on Pineapple Pete

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
PWInsider is reporting that Jamar Wilson, aka Suge D, filed for a trademark of his AEW nickname Pineapple Pete on August 2. AEW viewers will probably remember that Chris Jericho started calling him Pineapple Pete on commentary because he didn't know his name, and the new name started to stick and he started using it.
Aug 10 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Dominik Mysterio signed a contract to become an official WWE Superstar, as well as a contract to take on Seth Rollins at Summ[...]
Aug 10 - Hollywood, CA (August 10, 2020) - United Wrestling Network (UWN), National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and Thunder Studios today announced that they will partner to launch an all-new, live weekly profess[...]
Aug 10 - After becoming a punchline in the professional wrestling industry due to his WCW run and performance in the movie Ready to Rumble, David Arquette sought out to redeem himself in the industry that he l[...]
Aug 10
Aug 10
Tama Tonga on Being Compared to Roman Reigns NJPW's Tama Tonga recently sat down with Sportskeeda, where he discussed fans comparing him to Roman Reigns. "All positive for me. To me, it’s nothing. If the fans think so, OK, great. He&rsq[...]
Aug 10
AJ Styles Wants to Wrestle in NXT Before He Retires When AJ Styles debuted in WWE, it surprised many people that he immediately joined the main roster, as even the most popular stars from other companies often started their WWE runs there. When asked a[...]
Aug 10 - ESPN's Jason King has reported that he spoke with Kamala's widow, who noted that Kamala had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday: just a few days before his death. Word is he may have contracted[...]
Aug 09 - Jim Cornette, who has really ripped into AEW since it's inception on his podcast, has caught the attention of former friend Chris Jericho, who took to Twitter to make a joke about it. I am official[...]
Aug 09 - Seth Rollins recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast, discussing how the business has changed in the modern age. "Although I have been careful to craft the character, nothing has been per[...]
Aug 09
Kamala Passes Away at Age 70 James Harris, known to professional wrestling fans as Kamala, has reportedly passed away today. Having retired in 2010, Harris has undergone a series of health complications since then including havi[...]
Aug 09
AEW's JOHN SILVER on the IRISH WHIP PODCAST AEW's John Silver joins the IRISH WHIP PODCAST www.irishwhippodcast.com This MONDAY at 7PM EST the boys from the IRISH WHIP PODCAST sit down with the Silverback himself, AEW's John SILVER. The[...]
Aug 08 - After WWE's mass-firing on April 15th, Eric Young reappeared in his old stomping grounds of Impact Wrestling. Since then he's been featured prominently in a main event storyline position. While appea[...]
Aug 08 - Big E sat down with Bleacher Report to discuss a variety of topics, including Booker T's recent comments about him. On his new solo run: “It’s been a lot of fun, actually. It’s ni[...]
Aug 08
MVP Signs Multi-Year Deal With WWE It looks like MVP's going to be in the WWE for a few more years, according to his latest Instagram post. The veteran wrestler revealed that he has signed a multi-year contract with the company, and w[...]
Aug 07
SmackDown Quick Results (08/07/2020) Below are tonight's results for Friday Night Smackdown: *Singles Match* Matt Riddle defeats Sheamus via DQ due to interference by Shorty G *Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Lince Dorado via pinfall [...]
Aug 07 - Former WWE NXT Women's Champion and the first-ever NXT U.K. Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke to Newsweek.com. When discussing the possibility of being called up to WWE's Raw and&n[...]
Aug 07 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following statement on NJPW1972.com: On August 1, Hiroshi Tanahashi made a television appearance with another cast member who has since tested positive for COVID-[...]
Aug 07 - Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley may be entering the arena to a special entrance theme at WrestleMania 37 in March of 2021. T[...]
Aug 07 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Bray Wyatt heads back to The Firefly Fun House after attack on Ale[...]
Aug 06
AJ Styles on Impact Return: "Never say never." AJ Styles wasn't happy when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released from WWE earlier this year. The Good Brothers recently signed with Impact Wrestling, and made it known that they wish AJ Styles[...]
Aug 05
Eric Bischoff Appears on AEW Dynamite AEW Dynamite held the special debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, and the special moderator for this debate was announced to be former WCW Executive Vice-President and WWE RAW General Man[...]
