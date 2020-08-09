AEW's JOHN SILVER on the IRISH WHIP PODCAST

AEW's John Silver joins the IRISH WHIP PODCAST

This MONDAY at 7PM EST the boys from the IRISH WHIP PODCAST sit down with the Silverback himself, AEW's John SILVER. The Interview will be live and as always FAN INTERACTION is encouraged.

John Silver - AEW

Trained by Mikey Whipwreck and a current AEW talent, Silver has appeared in other promotions most notably his ever present stature in Beyond Wrestling, Combat Zone Wrestling and PWG.

Come hang with us tomorrow night at 7PM EST - Ask your questions LIVE!

