NJPW Issues an Official Statement Regarding Hiroshi Tanahashi/COVID-19 Testing

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following statement on NJPW1972.com:

On August 1, Hiroshi Tanahashi made a television appearance with another cast member who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Adequate countermeasures were put in place during production of the program, and Tanahashi did not come into close contact with the infected party.

As a precaution, Tanahashi has since undertaken antigen, antibody and PCR testing, with all tests returning negative.

Tanahashi is in good health and will be able to compete on this week’s Summer Struggle events in Korakuen Hall.