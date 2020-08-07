Viewership for This Week's WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite (08/05/2020)

This week's episode of WWE NXT drew an average of 753,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is an increase from last week’s 707,000 viewers. NXT drew a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Wednesday night.

On the TNT Network, All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite program drew a fairly strong average of 901,000 viewers, which is a considerable increase from last week’s 773,000 viewers. Dynamite drew a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Wednesday night.

Here are highlights from this week's NXT:

And here are highlights from this week's Dynamite: