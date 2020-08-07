Bayley Gets Permission to Use a Special Theme Song at WrestleMania Next Year

Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley may be entering the arena to a special entrance theme at WrestleMania 37 in March of 2021.

The following comes from WWE.com:

If Bayley gets her way, she could be walking to the ring at WrestleMania 37 to the sounds of Hayley Williams. The SmackDown Women’s and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion received Williams’ blessing to use “Simmer” for her entrance at WrestleMania 37. “You have our permission,” Williams said during a recent live stream. “Simmer” is the debut solo single by Williams, who is also the lead vocalist for Paramore.

As of right now, WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place in Inglewood, California's SoFi Stadium on March 28, 2021. But as fans are well aware, those plans could be forced to change, depending on the COVID-19 situation.

Here is the official music video for "Simmer" by Hayley Williams: