Eric Bischoff Appears on AEW Dynamite

As noted on commentary, this was the first time in 20 years that Bischoff had appeared on TNT, with his previous appearance being via-telephone announcing that "next week will be the final edition of WCW Nitro."

AEW Dynamite held the special debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, and the special moderator for this debate was announced to be former WCW Executive Vice-President and WWE RAW General Manger Eric Bischoff.

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/5/2020)

The Dark Order defeated FTR and The Elite Best Friends defeated Santana and Ortiz Cardona and Cody defeated The Dark Order Cassidy defeated Jeric[...] Aug 05 - The Dark Order defeated FTR and The Elite Best Friends defeated Santana and Ortiz Cardona and Cody defeated The Dark Order Cassidy defeated Jeric[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (8/5)

Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley to become #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Bronson Reed defeated Shane Thorne Damian Priest defeated[...] Aug 05 - Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley to become #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Bronson Reed defeated Shane Thorne Damian Priest defeated[...]

Marty Jannetty Confesses To Murder, Police Investigation Begins

On Facebook, Marty Jannetty posted a surprising entry detailing a time where he said he made a man "disappear." "I never told no one this, even m[...] Aug 05 - On Facebook, Marty Jannetty posted a surprising entry detailing a time where he said he made a man "disappear." "I never told no one this, even m[...]

WWE Hires Nick Khan as President & Chief Officer

WWE announced today that Nick Khan, former co-head of the Television at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), has been named President & Chief Revenue Of[...] Aug 05 - WWE announced today that Nick Khan, former co-head of the Television at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), has been named President & Chief Revenue Of[...]

WWE Reveals the Name of the Mysterious New Faction That Debuted on Raw

WWE has revealed that the mysterious new faction that debuted on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will be known as "Retribution." [...] Aug 05 - WWE has revealed that the mysterious new faction that debuted on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will be known as "Retribution." [...]

Viewership for This Week's Episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (08/03/2020)

The August 3rd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,715,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 1,617[...] Aug 05 - The August 3rd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,715,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 1,617[...]

Matt Cardona: "I don't want to live in bitterness."

Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder, sat down with Busted Open on SiriusXM to discuss his upcoming run in AEW. “Yes, and of course, there are t[...] Aug 04 - Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder, sat down with Busted Open on SiriusXM to discuss his upcoming run in AEW. “Yes, and of course, there are t[...]

Ariane Andrew Is "Still a Free Agent", And Wants To Reunite the Funkadactyls in WWE

Despite the fact that Ariane Andrew just wrestled in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, she has confirmed on her YouTube show "Sippin' the Tea" [...] Aug 04 - Despite the fact that Ariane Andrew just wrestled in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, she has confirmed on her YouTube show "Sippin' the Tea" [...]

AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament (Night 1) Results (8/3/20)

All Elite Wrestling officially kicked off the first night of the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament on the promotion’s official You[...] Aug 04 - All Elite Wrestling officially kicked off the first night of the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament on the promotion’s official You[...]

WWE's New Faction Debuts, Causes Technical Difficulties During RAW

As reported earlier, WWE announced that a "new faction" would be debuting on RAW. There was even a possible leak as to what the stable is going to be [...] Aug 03 - As reported earlier, WWE announced that a "new faction" would be debuting on RAW. There was even a possible leak as to what the stable is going to be [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/03/2020)

The following are the results of the August 3rd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Apollo Crews defeated Montel Vontavious Porter (w/Bo[...] Aug 03 - The following are the results of the August 3rd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Apollo Crews defeated Montel Vontavious Porter (w/Bo[...]

WWE Raw Results: Shane McMahon Introduces "Raw Underground"

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon introduced a new concept called "Raw Underground.[...] Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon introduced a new concept called "Raw Underground.[...]

WWE Raw Results: 24/7 Championship Triple Threat Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin defended his title against former champions R-Truth (who had stolen the [...] Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin defended his title against former champions R-Truth (who had stolen the [...]

WWE Raw Results: Former Raw Women's Champion "Indefinitely Suspended Without Pay"

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax was "indefinitely suspended" for assaulting WWE official Pat Buck o[...] Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax was "indefinitely suspended" for assaulting WWE official Pat Buck o[...]

WWE Raw Results: Former Tag Team Partners Reunite

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Riott Squad members Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan were brought together on "The Kevin Owens Show." A[...] Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Riott Squad members Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan were brought together on "The Kevin Owens Show." A[...]

Possible Spoiler On The Name of WWE's New Stable

According to the USPTO trademark registry, WWE filed a trademark on the name "JUSTUS" on July 29th. The trademark's filling reads... IC 041. US 10[...] Aug 03 - According to the USPTO trademark registry, WWE filed a trademark on the name "JUSTUS" on July 29th. The trademark's filling reads... IC 041. US 10[...]

Shane McMahon To Return to RAW Tonight

WWE has announced that Shane McMahon is set to return to RAW tonight. For what purpose? I guess we'll find out. Shane-O-Mac is back!@shanemcmahon [...] Aug 03 - WWE has announced that Shane McMahon is set to return to RAW tonight. For what purpose? I guess we'll find out. Shane-O-Mac is back!@shanemcmahon [...]

WWE Hyping That A "New Faction" Will Debut On RAW Tonight

WWE released a statement today that a "new faction" is headed to the WWE, with minimal information given on who or what it's going to be. The officia[...] Aug 03 - WWE released a statement today that a "new faction" is headed to the WWE, with minimal information given on who or what it's going to be. The officia[...]

AEW Dynamite Rescheduled For Several Weeks Due To NBA

The next three weeks of AEW Dynamite will not be airing on Wednesday, and have actually been pushed back. The new schedule is as follows: The Augu[...] Aug 03 - The next three weeks of AEW Dynamite will not be airing on Wednesday, and have actually been pushed back. The new schedule is as follows: The Augu[...]

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Now a Part-Owner of the XFL, Plans to Relaunch the League

According to reports from USAToday.com, NYPost.com, ChicagoTribune.com, GlobeNewswire.com, and various other media outlets, WWE legend and Hollywood f[...] Aug 03 - According to reports from USAToday.com, NYPost.com, ChicagoTribune.com, GlobeNewswire.com, and various other media outlets, WWE legend and Hollywood f[...]

AUDIO: Jim Cornette Experience - Episode 342: Wrestlers Warring Weekly on Wednesdays

The following is the description of episode 342 of The Jim Cornette Experience: "This week on the Experience, Jim reviews another week of AEW [...] Aug 02 - The following is the description of episode 342 of The Jim Cornette Experience: "This week on the Experience, Jim reviews another week of AEW [...]

Vince McMahon Rejected 28 Different Ideas for RAW This Week

WWE is set to tape two episodes of Raw back-to-back this Monday, with SmackDown to follow on Tuesday on the same schedule. Vince McMahon has apparentl[...] Aug 02 - WWE is set to tape two episodes of Raw back-to-back this Monday, with SmackDown to follow on Tuesday on the same schedule. Vince McMahon has apparentl[...]