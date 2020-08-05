WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Eric Bischoff Appears on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite held the special debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, and the special moderator for this debate was announced to be former WCW Executive Vice-President and WWE RAW General Man[...] Aug 05 - AEW Dynamite held the special debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, and the special moderator for this debate was announced to be former WCW Executive Vice-President and WWE RAW General Man[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/5/2020)

The Dark Order defeated FTR and The Elite Best Friends defeated Santana and Ortiz Cardona and Cody defeated The Dark Order Cassidy defeated Jericho Swole defeated Rebel Moxley defeated Alli [...] Aug 05 - The Dark Order defeated FTR and The Elite Best Friends defeated Santana and Ortiz Cardona and Cody defeated The Dark Order Cassidy defeated Jericho Swole defeated Rebel Moxley defeated Alli [...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (8/5)

Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley to become #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Bronson Reed defeated Shane Thorne Damian Priest defeated Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland in NXT North Americ[...] Aug 05 - Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley to become #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Bronson Reed defeated Shane Thorne Damian Priest defeated Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland in NXT North Americ[...]

Marty Jannetty Confesses To Murder, Police Investigation Begins

On Facebook, Marty Jannetty posted a surprising entry detailing a time where he said he made a man "disappear." "I never told no one this, even my brother Geno.. cause Geno would’ve killed [...] Aug 05 - On Facebook, Marty Jannetty posted a surprising entry detailing a time where he said he made a man "disappear." "I never told no one this, even my brother Geno.. cause Geno would’ve killed [...]

WWE Hires Nick Khan as President & Chief Officer

WWE announced today that Nick Khan, former co-head of the Television at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), has been named President & Chief Revenue Officer. He is replacing George Barrios and Michelle[...] Aug 05 - WWE announced today that Nick Khan, former co-head of the Television at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), has been named President & Chief Revenue Officer. He is replacing George Barrios and Michelle[...]

WWE Reveals the Name of the Mysterious New Faction That Debuted on Raw

WWE has revealed that the mysterious new faction that debuted on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will be known as "Retribution." https://t.co/wNpELtByip has learned that the facti[...] Aug 05 - WWE has revealed that the mysterious new faction that debuted on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will be known as "Retribution." https://t.co/wNpELtByip has learned that the facti[...]

Viewership for This Week's Episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (08/03/2020)

The August 3rd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,715,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 1,617,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,710,000 viewe[...] Aug 05 - The August 3rd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,715,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 1,617,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,710,000 viewe[...]

Matt Cardona: "I don't want to live in bitterness."

Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder, sat down with Busted Open on SiriusXM to discuss his upcoming run in AEW. “Yes, and of course, there are times where (being in professional wrestling) has s[...] Aug 04 - Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder, sat down with Busted Open on SiriusXM to discuss his upcoming run in AEW. “Yes, and of course, there are times where (being in professional wrestling) has s[...]

Ariane Andrew Is "Still a Free Agent", And Wants To Reunite the Funkadactyls in WWE

Despite the fact that Ariane Andrew just wrestled in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, she has confirmed on her YouTube show "Sippin' the Tea" that she is still a free agent and not signed to a[...] Aug 04 - Despite the fact that Ariane Andrew just wrestled in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, she has confirmed on her YouTube show "Sippin' the Tea" that she is still a free agent and not signed to a[...]

AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament (Night 1) Results (8/3/20)

All Elite Wrestling officially kicked off the first night of the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament on the promotion’s official YouTube channel on Monday night, the results of which[...] Aug 04 - All Elite Wrestling officially kicked off the first night of the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament on the promotion’s official YouTube channel on Monday night, the results of which[...]

WWE's New Faction Debuts, Causes Technical Difficulties During RAW

As reported earlier, WWE announced that a "new faction" would be debuting on RAW. There was even a possible leak as to what the stable is going to be called. Tonight on RAW, several technical difficu[...] Aug 03 - As reported earlier, WWE announced that a "new faction" would be debuting on RAW. There was even a possible leak as to what the stable is going to be called. Tonight on RAW, several technical difficu[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/03/2020)

The following are the results of the August 3rd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Apollo Crews defeated Montel Vontavious Porter (w/Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) to successfull[...] Aug 03 - The following are the results of the August 3rd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Apollo Crews defeated Montel Vontavious Porter (w/Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) to successfull[...]

WWE Raw Results: Shane McMahon Introduces "Raw Underground"

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon introduced a new concept called "Raw Underground." This new concept appears to be based on no-hold[...] Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon introduced a new concept called "Raw Underground." This new concept appears to be based on no-hold[...]

WWE Raw Results: 24/7 Championship Triple Threat Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin defended his title against former champions R-Truth (who had stolen the belt) and Akira Tozawa in a Triple Threat Match. [...] Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin defended his title against former champions R-Truth (who had stolen the belt) and Akira Tozawa in a Triple Threat Match. [...]

WWE Raw Results: Former Raw Women's Champion "Indefinitely Suspended Without Pay"

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax was "indefinitely suspended" for assaulting WWE official Pat Buck on last week's Raw. Jax went out to the ring [...] Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax was "indefinitely suspended" for assaulting WWE official Pat Buck on last week's Raw. Jax went out to the ring [...]

WWE Raw Results: Former Tag Team Partners Reunite

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Riott Squad members Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan were brought together on "The Kevin Owens Show." After being interrupted by The IIconics, Morgan and[...] Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Riott Squad members Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan were brought together on "The Kevin Owens Show." After being interrupted by The IIconics, Morgan and[...]

Possible Spoiler On The Name of WWE's New Stable

According to the USPTO trademark registry, WWE filed a trademark on the name "JUSTUS" on July 29th. The trademark's filling reads... IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, name[...] Aug 03 - According to the USPTO trademark registry, WWE filed a trademark on the name "JUSTUS" on July 29th. The trademark's filling reads... IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, name[...]

Shane McMahon To Return to RAW Tonight

WWE has announced that Shane McMahon is set to return to RAW tonight. For what purpose? I guess we'll find out. Shane-O-Mac is back!@shanemcmahon RETURNS to #WWERaw TONIGHT. What will he have in s[...] Aug 03 - WWE has announced that Shane McMahon is set to return to RAW tonight. For what purpose? I guess we'll find out. Shane-O-Mac is back!@shanemcmahon RETURNS to #WWERaw TONIGHT. What will he have in s[...]

WWE Hyping That A "New Faction" Will Debut On RAW Tonight

WWE released a statement today that a "new faction" is headed to the WWE, with minimal information given on who or what it's going to be. The official statement reads: WWE.com has learned that a n[...] Aug 03 - WWE released a statement today that a "new faction" is headed to the WWE, with minimal information given on who or what it's going to be. The official statement reads: WWE.com has learned that a n[...]

AEW Dynamite Rescheduled For Several Weeks Due To NBA

The next three weeks of AEW Dynamite will not be airing on Wednesday, and have actually been pushed back. The new schedule is as follows: The August 19th episode of Dynamite will air on Saturday, [...] Aug 03 - The next three weeks of AEW Dynamite will not be airing on Wednesday, and have actually been pushed back. The new schedule is as follows: The August 19th episode of Dynamite will air on Saturday, [...]

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Now a Part-Owner of the XFL, Plans to Relaunch the League

According to reports from USAToday.com, NYPost.com, ChicagoTribune.com, GlobeNewswire.com, and various other media outlets, WWE legend and Hollywood film star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is part of a gr[...] Aug 03 - According to reports from USAToday.com, NYPost.com, ChicagoTribune.com, GlobeNewswire.com, and various other media outlets, WWE legend and Hollywood film star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is part of a gr[...]

AUDIO: Jim Cornette Experience - Episode 342: Wrestlers Warring Weekly on Wednesdays

The following is the description of episode 342 of The Jim Cornette Experience: "This week on the Experience, Jim reviews another week of AEW & NXT! Plus Jim discusses Vince McMahon, Excal[...] Aug 02 - The following is the description of episode 342 of The Jim Cornette Experience: "This week on the Experience, Jim reviews another week of AEW & NXT! Plus Jim discusses Vince McMahon, Excal[...]

Vince McMahon Rejected 28 Different Ideas for RAW This Week

WWE is set to tape two episodes of Raw back-to-back this Monday, with SmackDown to follow on Tuesday on the same schedule. Vince McMahon has apparently tightened up on the creative team around this ti[...] Aug 02 - WWE is set to tape two episodes of Raw back-to-back this Monday, with SmackDown to follow on Tuesday on the same schedule. Vince McMahon has apparently tightened up on the creative team around this ti[...]