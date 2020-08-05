WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Eric Bischoff Appears on AEW Dynamite AEW Dynamite held the special debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, and the special moderator for this debate was announced to be former WCW Executive Vice-President and WWE RAW General Man[...]
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (8/5/2020) The Dark Order defeated FTR and The Elite Best Friends defeated Santana and Ortiz Cardona and Cody defeated The Dark Order Cassidy defeated Jericho Swole defeated Rebel Moxley defeated Alli [...]
WWE NXT Quick Results (8/5) Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley to become #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Bronson Reed defeated Shane Thorne Damian Priest defeated Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland in NXT North Americ[...]
Aug 05 - On Facebook, Marty Jannetty posted a surprising entry detailing a time where he said he made a man "disappear." "I never told no one this, even my brother Geno.. cause Geno would’ve killed [...]
WWE Hires Nick Khan as President & Chief Officer WWE announced today that Nick Khan, former co-head of the Television at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), has been named President & Chief Revenue Officer. He is replacing George Barrios and Michelle[...]
Aug 05 - WWE has revealed that the mysterious new faction that debuted on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will be known as "Retribution." https://t.co/wNpELtByip has learned that the facti[...]
Aug 04 - Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder, sat down with Busted Open on SiriusXM to discuss his upcoming run in AEW. “Yes, and of course, there are times where (being in professional wrestling) has s[...]
Aug 04 - Despite the fact that Ariane Andrew just wrestled in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, she has confirmed on her YouTube show "Sippin' the Tea" that she is still a free agent and not signed to a[...]
Aug 04 - All Elite Wrestling officially kicked off the first night of the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament on the promotion’s official YouTube channel on Monday night, the results of which[...]
Aug 03 - As reported earlier, WWE announced that a "new faction" would be debuting on RAW. There was even a possible leak as to what the stable is going to be called. Tonight on RAW, several technical difficu[...]
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/03/2020) The following are the results of the August 3rd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Apollo Crews defeated Montel Vontavious Porter (w/Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) to successfull[...]
Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin defended his title against former champions R-Truth (who had stolen the belt) and Akira Tozawa in a Triple Threat Match. [...]
Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax was "indefinitely suspended" for assaulting WWE official Pat Buck on last week's Raw. Jax went out to the ring [...]
WWE Raw Results: Former Tag Team Partners Reunite On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Riott Squad members Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan were brought together on "The Kevin Owens Show." After being interrupted by The IIconics, Morgan and[...]
Possible Spoiler On The Name of WWE's New Stable According to the USPTO trademark registry, WWE filed a trademark on the name "JUSTUS" on July 29th. The trademark's filling reads... IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, name[...]
Shane McMahon To Return to RAW Tonight WWE has announced that Shane McMahon is set to return to RAW tonight. For what purpose? I guess we'll find out. Shane-O-Mac is back!@shanemcmahon RETURNS to #WWERaw TONIGHT. What will he have in s[...]
Aug 03 - WWE released a statement today that a "new faction" is headed to the WWE, with minimal information given on who or what it's going to be. The official statement reads: WWE.com has learned that a n[...]
Aug 03 - The next three weeks of AEW Dynamite will not be airing on Wednesday, and have actually been pushed back. The new schedule is as follows: The August 19th episode of Dynamite will air on Saturday, [...]
Aug 03 - According to reports from USAToday.com, NYPost.com, ChicagoTribune.com, GlobeNewswire.com, and various other media outlets, WWE legend and Hollywood film star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is part of a gr[...]
Aug 02 - The following is the description of episode 342 of The Jim Cornette Experience: "This week on the Experience, Jim reviews another week of AEW & NXT! Plus Jim discusses Vince McMahon, Excal[...]
Aug 02 - WWE is set to tape two episodes of Raw back-to-back this Monday, with SmackDown to follow on Tuesday on the same schedule. Vince McMahon has apparently tightened up on the creative team around this ti[...]
Aug 02 - 2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductees Nikki & Brie Bella have both revealed on social media that they have given birth to baby boys within one day of each other. Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvi[...]