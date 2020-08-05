WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Viewership for This Week's Episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (08/03/2020)

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 05, 2020

Viewership for This Week's Episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (08/03/2020)

The August 3rd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,715,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 1,617,000 viewers.

The first hour drew 1,710,000 viewers, the second hour drew 1,824,000, and the third hour drew 1,610,000. The show drew a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is also an increase from last week's 0.48 rating.

At this time last year, Raw drew 2,473,000 viewers.

Source: Showbuzz Daily

Tags: #wwe #wwe raw #ratings #viewership
https://wrestlr.me/64168/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Aug 05
WWE Reveals the Name of the Mysterious New Faction That Debuted on Raw
WWE has revealed that the mysterious new faction that debuted on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will be known as "Retribution." https://t.co/wNpELtByip has learned that the facti[...]
Aug 05 - WWE has revealed that the mysterious new faction that debuted on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will be known as "Retribution." https://t.co/wNpELtByip has learned that the facti[...]
Aug 05
Viewership for This Week's Episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (08/03/2020)
The August 3rd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,715,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 1,617,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,710,000 viewe[...]
Aug 05 - The August 3rd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,715,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 1,617,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,710,000 viewe[...]
Aug 04
Matt Cardona: "I don't want to live in bitterness."
Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder, sat down with Busted Open on SiriusXM to discuss his upcoming run in AEW. “Yes, and of course, there are times where (being in professional wrestling) has s[...]
Aug 04 - Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder, sat down with Busted Open on SiriusXM to discuss his upcoming run in AEW. “Yes, and of course, there are times where (being in professional wrestling) has s[...]
Aug 04
Ariane Andrew Is "Still a Free Agent", And Wants To Reunite the Funkadactyls in WWE
Despite the fact that Ariane Andrew just wrestled in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, she has confirmed on her YouTube show "Sippin' the Tea" that she is still a free agent and not signed to a[...]
Aug 04 - Despite the fact that Ariane Andrew just wrestled in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, she has confirmed on her YouTube show "Sippin' the Tea" that she is still a free agent and not signed to a[...]
Aug 04
AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament (Night 1) Results (8/3/20)
All Elite Wrestling officially kicked off the first night of the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament on the promotion’s official YouTube channel on Monday night, the results of which[...]
Aug 04 - All Elite Wrestling officially kicked off the first night of the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament on the promotion’s official YouTube channel on Monday night, the results of which[...]
Aug 03
WWE's New Faction Debuts, Causes Technical Difficulties During RAW
As reported earlier, WWE announced that a "new faction" would be debuting on RAW. There was even a possible leak as to what the stable is going to be called. Tonight on RAW, several technical difficu[...]
Aug 03 - As reported earlier, WWE announced that a "new faction" would be debuting on RAW. There was even a possible leak as to what the stable is going to be called. Tonight on RAW, several technical difficu[...]

Aug 03
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/03/2020)
The following are the results of the August 3rd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Apollo Crews defeated Montel Vontavious Porter (w/Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) to successfull[...]
Aug 03 - The following are the results of the August 3rd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Apollo Crews defeated Montel Vontavious Porter (w/Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) to successfull[...]
Aug 03
WWE Raw Results: Shane McMahon Introduces "Raw Underground"
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon introduced a new concept called "Raw Underground." This new concept appears to be based on no-hold[...]
Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon introduced a new concept called "Raw Underground." This new concept appears to be based on no-hold[...]
Aug 03
WWE Raw Results: 24/7 Championship Triple Threat Match
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin defended his title against former champions R-Truth (who had stolen the belt) and Akira Tozawa in a Triple Threat Match. [...]
Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin defended his title against former champions R-Truth (who had stolen the belt) and Akira Tozawa in a Triple Threat Match. [...]
Aug 03
WWE Raw Results: Former Raw Women's Champion "Indefinitely Suspended Without Pay"
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax was "indefinitely suspended" for assaulting WWE official Pat Buck on last week's Raw. Jax went out to the ring [...]
Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax was "indefinitely suspended" for assaulting WWE official Pat Buck on last week's Raw. Jax went out to the ring [...]
Aug 03
WWE Raw Results: Former Tag Team Partners Reunite
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Riott Squad members Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan were brought together on "The Kevin Owens Show." After being interrupted by The IIconics, Morgan and[...]
Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Riott Squad members Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan were brought together on "The Kevin Owens Show." After being interrupted by The IIconics, Morgan and[...]

Aug 03
Possible Spoiler On The Name of WWE's New Stable
According to the USPTO trademark registry, WWE filed a trademark on the name "JUSTUS" on July 29th. The trademark's filling reads... IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, name[...]
Aug 03 - According to the USPTO trademark registry, WWE filed a trademark on the name "JUSTUS" on July 29th. The trademark's filling reads... IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, name[...]
Aug 03
Shane McMahon To Return to RAW Tonight
WWE has announced that Shane McMahon is set to return to RAW tonight. For what purpose? I guess we'll find out. Shane-O-Mac is back!@shanemcmahon RETURNS to #WWERaw TONIGHT. What will he have in s[...]
Aug 03 - WWE has announced that Shane McMahon is set to return to RAW tonight. For what purpose? I guess we'll find out. Shane-O-Mac is back!@shanemcmahon RETURNS to #WWERaw TONIGHT. What will he have in s[...]
Aug 03
WWE Hyping That A "New Faction" Will Debut On RAW Tonight
WWE released a statement today that a "new faction" is headed to the WWE, with minimal information given on who or what it's going to be. The official statement reads: WWE.com has learned that a n[...]
Aug 03 - WWE released a statement today that a "new faction" is headed to the WWE, with minimal information given on who or what it's going to be. The official statement reads: WWE.com has learned that a n[...]
Aug 03
AEW Dynamite Rescheduled For Several Weeks Due To NBA
The next three weeks of AEW Dynamite will not be airing on Wednesday, and have actually been pushed back. The new schedule is as follows: The August 19th episode of Dynamite will air on Saturday, [...]
Aug 03 - The next three weeks of AEW Dynamite will not be airing on Wednesday, and have actually been pushed back. The new schedule is as follows: The August 19th episode of Dynamite will air on Saturday, [...]
Aug 03
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Now a Part-Owner of the XFL, Plans to Relaunch the League
According to reports from USAToday.com, NYPost.com, ChicagoTribune.com, GlobeNewswire.com, and various other media outlets, WWE legend and Hollywood film star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is part of a gr[...]
Aug 03 - According to reports from USAToday.com, NYPost.com, ChicagoTribune.com, GlobeNewswire.com, and various other media outlets, WWE legend and Hollywood film star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is part of a gr[...]
Aug 02
AUDIO: Jim Cornette Experience - Episode 342: Wrestlers Warring Weekly on Wednesdays
The following is the description of episode 342 of The Jim Cornette Experience: "This week on the Experience, Jim reviews another week of AEW & NXT! Plus Jim discusses Vince McMahon, Excal[...]
Aug 02 - The following is the description of episode 342 of The Jim Cornette Experience: "This week on the Experience, Jim reviews another week of AEW & NXT! Plus Jim discusses Vince McMahon, Excal[...]
Aug 02
Vince McMahon Rejected 28 Different Ideas for RAW This Week
WWE is set to tape two episodes of Raw back-to-back this Monday, with SmackDown to follow on Tuesday on the same schedule. Vince McMahon has apparently tightened up on the creative team around this ti[...]
Aug 02 - WWE is set to tape two episodes of Raw back-to-back this Monday, with SmackDown to follow on Tuesday on the same schedule. Vince McMahon has apparently tightened up on the creative team around this ti[...]
Aug 02
Nikki & Brie Bella Give Birth to Baby Boys Within One Day of Each Other!
2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductees Nikki & Brie Bella have both revealed on social media that they have given birth to baby boys within one day of each other. Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvi[...]
Aug 02 - 2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductees Nikki & Brie Bella have both revealed on social media that they have given birth to baby boys within one day of each other. Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvi[...]
Aug 02
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Their First Child to the World
In addition to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcoming their second child to the world, Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child to the world on Friday, July 31st. The fo[...]
Aug 02 - In addition to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcoming their second child to the world, Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child to the world on Friday, July 31st. The fo[...]
Aug 02
IMPACT Wrestling Enjoyed Tremendous Success on Social Media Throughout July
IMPACT Wrestling posted the following on Twitter: July was our biggest month ever on YouTube, our biggest month ever on Twitter, our biggest month ever on Instagram plus we have a record number of [...]
Aug 02 - IMPACT Wrestling posted the following on Twitter: July was our biggest month ever on YouTube, our biggest month ever on Twitter, our biggest month ever on Instagram plus we have a record number of [...]
Aug 02
Viewership for Friday's Episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX (07/31/2020)
This past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,892,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,971,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,873,000 viewers [...]
Aug 02 - This past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,892,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,971,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,873,000 viewers [...]
Aug 02
AUDIO: Dave Meltzer & Bryan Alvarez Go Into Detail About WWE's Latest Financial Report
In the following audio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter go into detail about WWE's latest financial report, in which WWE saw their most profitabl[...]
Aug 02 - In the following audio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter go into detail about WWE's latest financial report, in which WWE saw their most profitabl[...]
Aug 02
Ric Flair Gives Strong Praise to Andrade, Garza and Vega
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion "Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently spoke to TVInsider.com and gave strong praise to the faction of Andrade, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega: [...]
Aug 02 - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion "Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently spoke to TVInsider.com and gave strong praise to the faction of Andrade, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega: [...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π