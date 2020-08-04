Matt Cardona: "I don't want to live in bitterness."

Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder, sat down with Busted Open on SiriusXM to discuss his upcoming run in AEW.

“Yes, and of course, there are times where (being in professional wrestling) has sucked, and there was no light at the end of the tunnel, but like I said, that’s when you’ve really got to love it. Because it’s so easy to love it when you’re on TV every week, and, you know, you’re in this great spot and you have all this merch – who wouldn’t love that, right? You have to love it when you’re sitting in catering. You have to love it when you’re not booked. You have to love it when things aren’t going your way.

And then when you get nights like last week, everything just is so much better, so much sweeter that way, And maybe that’s just my delusional way of thinking about it, but for me, that’s how I’ve lived my life. I don’t want to live in bitterness. What’s the point? Why complain online? You’re not going to be happier, I’ll tell you that.”