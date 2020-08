Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

She had her former Funkadactyl partner, Naomi, as a guest on the show. When Naomi inquired as to if there could be a Funkadactyl reunion down the road, Ariane said "It’s not official. So there’s still a door. Hello, Vince! Is you listening? Funkadactyl reunion."

Despite the fact that Ariane Andrew just wrestled in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, she has confirmed on her YouTube show "Sippin' the Tea" that she is still a free agent and not signed to a contract with any organization.

Matt Cardona: "I don't want to live in bitterness."

Ariane Andrew Is "Still a Free Agent", And Wants To Reunite the Funkadactyls in WWE

AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament (Night 1) Results (8/3/20)

WWE's New Faction Debuts, Causes Technical Difficulties During RAW

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/03/2020)

WWE Raw Results: Shane McMahon Introduces "Raw Underground"

WWE Raw Results: 24/7 Championship Triple Threat Match

WWE Raw Results: Former Raw Women's Champion "Indefinitely Suspended Without Pay"

WWE Raw Results: Former Tag Team Partners Reunite

Possible Spoiler On The Name of WWE's New Stable

Shane McMahon To Return to RAW Tonight

WWE Hyping That A "New Faction" Will Debut On RAW Tonight

AEW Dynamite Rescheduled For Several Weeks Due To NBA

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Now a Part-Owner of the XFL, Plans to Relaunch the League

AUDIO: Jim Cornette Experience - Episode 342: Wrestlers Warring Weekly on Wednesdays

Vince McMahon Rejected 28 Different Ideas for RAW This Week

Nikki & Brie Bella Give Birth to Baby Boys Within One Day of Each Other!

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Their First Child to the World

IMPACT Wrestling Enjoyed Tremendous Success on Social Media Throughout July

Viewership for Friday's Episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX (07/31/2020)

AUDIO: Dave Meltzer & Bryan Alvarez Go Into Detail About WWE's Latest Financial Report

Ric Flair Gives Strong Praise to Andrade, Garza and Vega

Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Welcome Their Second Child to the World

Roman Reigns & Drake Maverick to Appear on "The R-Truth Game Show"

