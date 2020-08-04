AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament (Night 1) Results (8/3/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

All Elite Wrestling officially kicked off the first night of the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament on the promotion’s official YouTube channel on Monday night, the results of which can be viewed below:

*Shaul Guerrero served as the ring announcer for the event, with Tony Schiavone and Veda Scott serving as color commentators.

*Madusa was introduced to officially kick off the tournament.

*Brandi Rhodes & Allie (with Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall) def. Penelope Ford & Mel (with “Superbad” Kip Sabian).

*Anna Jay & Tay Conti (former NXT talent Taynara Conti) def. “The Native Beast” Nyla Rose & Ariane Andrew (former WWE talent Cameron) (with Vickie Guerrero). Following the match, Rose gave Andrew the finger before then hitting her with a clothesline.

*Alex Marvez conducted interviews with each winning team separately. The Nightmare Sisters were up first, with Brandi Rhodes talking about being a big star since she is an Instagram influencer and also has her own AEW action figure as Allie watched on in disbelief. They both then left to discuss brand management over a drink. Marvez then interviewed Anna Jay and Tay Conti, with Conti saying that she believes that they are the prettiest and most dangerous team in the entire tournament. Jay is asked about the Dark Order, but she says she wants to only focus on the tournament.