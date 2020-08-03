WWE's New Faction Debuts, Causes Technical Difficulties During RAW

As reported earlier, WWE announced that a "new faction" would be debuting on RAW. There was even a possible leak as to what the stable is going to be called.

Tonight on RAW, several technical difficulties took place. Lights flickered, microphones cut out. But it wasn't until later in the show that it was revealed that several hooded individuals had set fire to a generator in the back.

This is all we've seen of this new stable, so it's currently unknown where this is going.