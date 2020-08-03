WWE Monday Night Raw Results (08/03/2020)

The following are the results of the August 3rd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw:

1. Apollo Crews defeated Montel Vontavious Porter (w/Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) to successfully retain the WWE United States Championship

2. Kevin Owens hosted The Kevin Owens Show with Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. The IIconics interrutped, which set up a Tag Team Match.

3. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

4. Randy Orton and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre cut promos on each other, hyping up their upcoming title match at SummerSlam

5. Nia Jax and WWE official Pat Buck went to the ring. Buck was expecting an apology from Jax for her actions last week, but she refused to apologize and challenged him to a fight. Buck then informed Ja that she has been suspended indefinitely without pay. Jax then assaulted him again.

6. Akira Tozawa defeated Shelton Benjamin (w/Lashley and MVP) & R-Truth in a Triple Threat Match to win the 24/7 Championship

7. Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler ended in a no-contest after Asuka came out and attacked Bayley

8. Shane McMahon introduced the Raw Underground no-holds-barred fight club. A fighter named Dabba-Kato defeated a couple of unnamed opponents.

9. Angel Garza defeated Angelo Dawkins

10. Andrade vs. Montez Ford went to a no-contest after Ford collapsed. It was later revealed that he may have been "poisoned."

11. Erik of The Viking Raiders won a Raw Underground fight against an unnamed opponent

12. Security footage showed masked figures throwing Molotov cocktail at the generator, which caused several technical difficulties during the show such as the lights going out, microphones not working, etc. It was implied that these masked figures may have had something to do with Shane McMahon's fight club.

13. The Hurt Business decided to make their impact felt at Raw Underground

14. Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy made their way to the ring and Rollins confronted ringside commentator Tom Phillips for cheering for Dominik Mysterio last week when Dominik attacked Rollins. Samoa Joe then took a stand to protect Tom.

15. After the commercial break, Dominik attacked Rollins and Murphy with a Kendo Stick. Rollins then accepted Dominik's challenge to a match at SummerSlam

16. Dolph Ziggler defeated an unnamed opponent in Raw Underground. The Hurt Business then took over Raw Underground and cleaned house. Shane McMahon told them that they were welcome to return.