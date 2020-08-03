WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Raw Results: Shane McMahon Introduces "Raw Underground"
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 03, 2020
On tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, former SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon introduced a new concept called "Raw Underground."
This new concept appears to be based on no-holds-barred-style mixed martial arts fighting. As fans might be aware, Shane has legitimately been a longtime fan of mixed martial arts for many years, going back to the early days of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the old Japanese PRIDE Fighting Championships.
Here are some clips of Raw Underground from WWE's Twitter account:
https://wrestlr.me/64162/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 03
Aug 03 - As reported earlier, WWE announced that a "new faction" would be debuting on RAW. There was even a possible leak as to what the stable is going to be [...]
Aug 03
Aug 03 - The following are the results of the August 3rd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Apollo Crews defeated Montel Vontavious Porter (w/Bo[...]
Aug 03
Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon introduced a new concept called "Raw Underground.[...]
Aug 03
Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin defended his title against former champions R-Truth (who had stolen the [...]
Aug 03
Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax was "indefinitely suspended" for assaulting WWE official Pat Buck o[...]
Aug 03
Aug 03 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former Riott Squad members Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan were brought together on "The Kevin Owens Show." A[...]
Aug 03
Aug 03 - According to the USPTO trademark registry, WWE filed a trademark on the name "JUSTUS" on July 29th. The trademark's filling reads... IC 041. US 10[...]
Aug 03 Shane McMahon To Return to RAW Tonight WWE has announced that Shane McMahon is set to return to RAW tonight. For what purpose? I guess we'll find out. Shane-O-Mac is back!@shanemcmahon [...]
Aug 03 - WWE has announced that Shane McMahon is set to return to RAW tonight. For what purpose? I guess we'll find out. Shane-O-Mac is back!@shanemcmahon [...]
Aug 03
Aug 03 - WWE released a statement today that a "new faction" is headed to the WWE, with minimal information given on who or what it's going to be. The officia[...]
Aug 03
Aug 03 - The next three weeks of AEW Dynamite will not be airing on Wednesday, and have actually been pushed back. The new schedule is as follows: The Augu[...]
Aug 03
Aug 03 - According to reports from USAToday.com, NYPost.com, ChicagoTribune.com, GlobeNewswire.com, and various other media outlets, WWE legend and Hollywood f[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - The following is the description of episode 342 of The Jim Cornette Experience: "This week on the Experience, Jim reviews another week of AEW [...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - WWE is set to tape two episodes of Raw back-to-back this Monday, with SmackDown to follow on Tuesday on the same schedule. Vince McMahon has apparentl[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - 2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductees Nikki & Brie Bella have both revealed on social media that they have given birth to baby boys within one day of ea[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - In addition to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcoming their second child to the world, Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their firs[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - IMPACT Wrestling posted the following on Twitter: July was our biggest month ever on YouTube, our biggest month ever on Twitter, our biggest month [...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - This past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,892,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,971,00[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - In the following audio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter go into detail about WWE's latest finan[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion "Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently spoke to TVInsider.com and gave strong praise to the[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan and 2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Brie Bella of The Bella Twins have welcomed their second child (a ba[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - It's been announced that Roman Reigns and Drake Maverick will be appearing on Tuesday's edition of The R-Truth Game Show on WWE Network: [...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - Current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo was recently a guest on the Busted Open podcast and talked about feeling restric[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Big E of The New Day recently spoke to Yahoo! Sports about his singles career: "This is all kind of [...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com: On WWE’s need to create new stars and[...]