WWE Raw Results: 24/7 Championship Triple Threat Match
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 03, 2020
On tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin defended his title against former champions R-Truth (who had stolen the belt) and Akira Tozawa in a Triple Threat Match.
Akira Tozawa, who is also a former Cruiserweight Champion, emerged victorious in the Triple Threat Match and became a three-time 24/7 Champion.
