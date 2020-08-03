WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Possible Spoiler On The Name of WWE's New Stable
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 03, 2020
According to the USPTO trademark registry, WWE filed a trademark on the name "JUSTUS" on July 29th.
The trademark's filling reads...
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment
In addition to this, WWE also trademarked The Hurt Business, which is the name of MVP's new faction.
Aug 03
Aug 02
Aug 01
Aug 01
