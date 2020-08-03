Shane McMahon To Return to RAW Tonight

Shane-O-Mac is back! @shanemcmahon RETURNS to #WWERaw TONIGHT. What will he have in store? pic.twitter.com/el0kAtiUpg

WWE has announced that Shane McMahon is set to return to RAW tonight.

Possible Spoiler On The Name of WWE's New Stable

According to the USPTO trademark registry, WWE filed a trademark on the name "JUSTUS" on July 29th. The trademark's filling reads... IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, name[...] Aug 03 - According to the USPTO trademark registry, WWE filed a trademark on the name "JUSTUS" on July 29th. The trademark's filling reads... IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, name[...]

WWE Hyping That A "New Faction" Will Debut On RAW Tonight

WWE released a statement today that a "new faction" is headed to the WWE, with minimal information given on who or what it's going to be. The official statement reads: WWE.com has learned that a n[...] Aug 03 - WWE released a statement today that a "new faction" is headed to the WWE, with minimal information given on who or what it's going to be. The official statement reads: WWE.com has learned that a n[...]

AEW Dynamite Rescheduled For Several Weeks Due To NBA

The next three weeks of AEW Dynamite will not be airing on Wednesday, and have actually been pushed back. The new schedule is as follows: The August 19th episode of Dynamite will air on Saturday, [...] Aug 03 - The next three weeks of AEW Dynamite will not be airing on Wednesday, and have actually been pushed back. The new schedule is as follows: The August 19th episode of Dynamite will air on Saturday, [...]

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Now a Part-Owner of the XFL, Plans to Relaunch the League

According to reports from USAToday.com, NYPost.com, ChicagoTribune.com, GlobeNewswire.com, and various other media outlets, WWE legend and Hollywood film star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is part of a gr[...] Aug 03 - According to reports from USAToday.com, NYPost.com, ChicagoTribune.com, GlobeNewswire.com, and various other media outlets, WWE legend and Hollywood film star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is part of a gr[...]

AUDIO: Jim Cornette Experience - Episode 342: Wrestlers Warring Weekly on Wednesdays

The following is the description of episode 342 of The Jim Cornette Experience: "This week on the Experience, Jim reviews another week of AEW & NXT! Plus Jim discusses Vince McMahon, Excal[...] Aug 02 - The following is the description of episode 342 of The Jim Cornette Experience: "This week on the Experience, Jim reviews another week of AEW & NXT! Plus Jim discusses Vince McMahon, Excal[...]

Vince McMahon Rejected 28 Different Ideas for RAW This Week

WWE is set to tape two episodes of Raw back-to-back this Monday, with SmackDown to follow on Tuesday on the same schedule. Vince McMahon has apparently tightened up on the creative team around this ti[...] Aug 02 - WWE is set to tape two episodes of Raw back-to-back this Monday, with SmackDown to follow on Tuesday on the same schedule. Vince McMahon has apparently tightened up on the creative team around this ti[...]

Nikki & Brie Bella Give Birth to Baby Boys Within One Day of Each Other!

2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductees Nikki & Brie Bella have both revealed on social media that they have given birth to baby boys within one day of each other. Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvi[...] Aug 02 - 2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductees Nikki & Brie Bella have both revealed on social media that they have given birth to baby boys within one day of each other. Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvi[...]

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Their First Child to the World

In addition to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcoming their second child to the world, Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child to the world on Friday, July 31st. The fo[...] Aug 02 - In addition to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcoming their second child to the world, Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child to the world on Friday, July 31st. The fo[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Enjoyed Tremendous Success on Social Media Throughout July

IMPACT Wrestling posted the following on Twitter: July was our biggest month ever on YouTube, our biggest month ever on Twitter, our biggest month ever on Instagram plus we have a record number of [...] Aug 02 - IMPACT Wrestling posted the following on Twitter: July was our biggest month ever on YouTube, our biggest month ever on Twitter, our biggest month ever on Instagram plus we have a record number of [...]

Viewership for Friday's Episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX (07/31/2020)

This past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,892,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,971,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,873,000 viewers [...] Aug 02 - This past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,892,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,971,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,873,000 viewers [...]

AUDIO: Dave Meltzer & Bryan Alvarez Go Into Detail About WWE's Latest Financial Report

In the following audio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter go into detail about WWE's latest financial report, in which WWE saw their most profitabl[...] Aug 02 - In the following audio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter go into detail about WWE's latest financial report, in which WWE saw their most profitabl[...]

Ric Flair Gives Strong Praise to Andrade, Garza and Vega

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion "Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently spoke to TVInsider.com and gave strong praise to the faction of Andrade, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega: [...] Aug 02 - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion "Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently spoke to TVInsider.com and gave strong praise to the faction of Andrade, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega: [...]

Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Welcome Their Second Child to the World

WWE SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan and 2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Brie Bella of The Bella Twins have welcomed their second child (a baby boy) into the world. The following comes from [...] Aug 02 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan and 2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Brie Bella of The Bella Twins have welcomed their second child (a baby boy) into the world. The following comes from [...]

Roman Reigns & Drake Maverick to Appear on "The R-Truth Game Show"

It's been announced that Roman Reigns and Drake Maverick will be appearing on Tuesday's edition of The R-Truth Game Show on WWE Network: Get ready.#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns and @WWEMaver[...] Aug 02 - It's been announced that Roman Reigns and Drake Maverick will be appearing on Tuesday's edition of The R-Truth Game Show on WWE Network: Get ready.#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns and @WWEMaver[...]

IMPACT KOs Champion Deonna Purrazzo on Being Released from WWE, Being Herself in IMPACT

Current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo was recently a guest on the Busted Open podcast and talked about feeling restricted during her time in WWE/NXT and having more fre[...] Aug 02 - Current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo was recently a guest on the Busted Open podcast and talked about feeling restricted during her time in WWE/NXT and having more fre[...]

Big E Talks About His Hopes for His Singles Career, Standing Out from Other African-American Wrestlers

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Big E of The New Day recently spoke to Yahoo! Sports about his singles career: "This is all kind of coming out of nowhere, I feel confident that I am [...] Aug 02 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Big E of The New Day recently spoke to Yahoo! Sports about his singles career: "This is all kind of coming out of nowhere, I feel confident that I am [...]

Seth Rollins on WWE's Need to Build New Stars, Heyman's Removal from Creative

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com: On WWE’s need to create new stars and if losing Paul Heyman hurts that crusade: Well[...] Aug 02 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com: On WWE’s need to create new stars and if losing Paul Heyman hurts that crusade: Well[...]

Video: Sasha Banks' Greatest Wins: WWE Top 10, Aug. 2, 2020

WWE posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, counting down the top 10 biggest victories in the career of Sasha Banks: [...] Aug 02 - WWE posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, counting down the top 10 biggest victories in the career of Sasha Banks: [...]

Taynara Conti Heading to AEW

It was announced on Dynamite this past week that there is going to be a women's tag-team tournament. Chris Jericho revealed on Talk is Jericho that Taynara Conti, best known for her stint in NXT, is [...] Aug 02 - It was announced on Dynamite this past week that there is going to be a women's tag-team tournament. Chris Jericho revealed on Talk is Jericho that Taynara Conti, best known for her stint in NXT, is [...]

Daniel Bryan is Responsible for Undercard Talent Being Utilized More

Daniel Bryan and Edge have recently gotten positions in WWE creative, meaning that they're able to pitch ideas and help mold storylines. Word is that Daniel Bryan is the reason we got the fatal four [...] Aug 02 - Daniel Bryan and Edge have recently gotten positions in WWE creative, meaning that they're able to pitch ideas and help mold storylines. Word is that Daniel Bryan is the reason we got the fatal four [...]

Taylor Wilde On How COVID-19 Halted "TNA vs. Impact Wrestling" Angle

Taylor Wilde wanted to return to wrestling at the Lockdown event that got cancelled. Taylor sat down with Fightful to discuss the details of her return, which as it turns out, was going to be part of [...] Aug 02 - Taylor Wilde wanted to return to wrestling at the Lockdown event that got cancelled. Taylor sat down with Fightful to discuss the details of her return, which as it turns out, was going to be part of [...]

WWE Planning A Pre-Survivor Series Draft

It seems like WWE is wanting to shift things around for their shows in the coming months, with the information coming out that they are planning to hold a draft before Survivor Series. Now, this does[...] Aug 01 - It seems like WWE is wanting to shift things around for their shows in the coming months, with the information coming out that they are planning to hold a draft before Survivor Series. Now, this does[...]