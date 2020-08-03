AEW Dynamite Rescheduled For Several Weeks Due To NBA
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 03, 2020
The next three weeks of AEW Dynamite will not be airing on Wednesday, and have actually been pushed back.
The new schedule is as follows:
The August 19th episode of Dynamite will air on Saturday, August 22nd at 6:00 PM.
The August 26th episode of Dynamite will air on Thursday, August 27th at 8:00 PM.
The September 16th episode of Dynamite will air on Thursday, September 17th at 8:00 PM.
