Vince McMahon Rejected 28 Different Ideas for RAW This Week

WWE is set to tape two episodes of Raw back-to-back this Monday, with SmackDown to follow on Tuesday on the same schedule. Vince McMahon has apparently tightened up on the creative team around this time, and the writers are describing the workload as "WrestleMania level."

According to one writer, the meeting was four hours of Vince McMahon hating everything that was pitched to him. Out of 32 segments pitched, he only accepted 4. The standout quote of this situation was "the lack of leadership is causing the least creative environment you can possibly imagine.”

Writers are now scrambling to try to get ideas together in time for the tapings.