WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Nikki & Brie Bella Give Birth to Baby Boys Within One Day of Each Other!
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 02, 2020
2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductees Nikki & Brie Bella have both revealed on social media that they have given birth to baby boys within one day of each other.
Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev
welcomed their son to the world on Friday, July 31st, 2020, and Brie Bella and her husband, WWE SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan, welcomed their second child (a boy) to the world on Saturday, August 1st, 2020.
WNS would like to congratulate their family!
https://wrestlr.me/64150/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 02
Aug 02 - 2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductees Nikki & Brie Bella have both revealed on social media that they have given birth to baby boys within one day of ea[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - In addition to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcoming their second child to the world, Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their firs[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - IMPACT Wrestling posted the following on Twitter: July was our biggest month ever on YouTube, our biggest month ever on Twitter, our biggest month [...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - This past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,892,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,971,00[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - In the following audio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter go into detail about WWE's latest finan[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion "Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently spoke to TVInsider.com and gave strong praise to the[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan and 2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Brie Bella of The Bella Twins have welcomed their second child (a ba[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - It's been announced that Roman Reigns and Drake Maverick will be appearing on Tuesday's edition of The R-Truth Game Show on WWE Network: [...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - Current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo was recently a guest on the Busted Open podcast and talked about feeling restric[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Big E of The New Day recently spoke to Yahoo! Sports about his singles career: "This is all kind of [...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com: On WWE’s need to create new stars and[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - WWE posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, counting down the top 10 biggest victories in the career of Sasha Banks: [...]
Aug 02 Taynara Conti Heading to AEW It was announced on Dynamite this past week that there is going to be a women's tag-team tournament. Chris Jericho revealed on Talk is Jericho that T[...]
Aug 02 - It was announced on Dynamite this past week that there is going to be a women's tag-team tournament. Chris Jericho revealed on Talk is Jericho that T[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - Daniel Bryan and Edge have recently gotten positions in WWE creative, meaning that they're able to pitch ideas and help mold storylines. Word is that[...]
Aug 02
Aug 02 - Taylor Wilde wanted to return to wrestling at the Lockdown event that got cancelled. Taylor sat down with Fightful to discuss the details of her retur[...]
Aug 01
Aug 01 - It seems like WWE is wanting to shift things around for their shows in the coming months, with the information coming out that they are planning to ho[...]
Aug 01 Ric Flair Talks Declining WWE Ratings Ric Flair sat down with TV Insider to discuss a variety of topics, including WWE's dwindling ratings. "I've been watching wrestling for a long time[...]
Aug 01 - Ric Flair sat down with TV Insider to discuss a variety of topics, including WWE's dwindling ratings. "I've been watching wrestling for a long time[...]
Aug 01 Update on Matt Cardona's AEW Deal According to Wrestling Inc., Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder in WWE, is on a five-appearance deal with AEW. Obviously, this could change in the fut[...]
Aug 01 - According to Wrestling Inc., Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder in WWE, is on a five-appearance deal with AEW. Obviously, this could change in the fut[...]
Aug 01
Aug 01 - On EC3's Talk is Jericho appearance, the topic of when EC3 met with Vince McMahon to discuss his upcoming WWE run came up. “Yes, I did the fo[...]
Aug 01
Aug 01 - During WWE’s Second Quarter 2020 earnings call, investors were given the opportunity to ask Vince McMahon several questions. On what WWE needs [...]
Aug 01 Juice Robinson is Injured NJPW has announced that Juice Robinson has suffered an injury to his right leg and as a result, will not be appearing at the upcoming NJPW STRONG broa[...]
Aug 01 - NJPW has announced that Juice Robinson has suffered an injury to his right leg and as a result, will not be appearing at the upcoming NJPW STRONG broa[...]
Aug 01
Aug 01 - EC3, who recently returned to Impact Wrestling with his new "control the narrative" gimmick, appeared on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast to di[...]
Jul 31 SmackDown Quick Results (07/31/2020) Listed below are the results to tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* AJ styles retains the IC title in[...]
Jul 31 - Listed below are the results to tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* AJ styles retains the IC title in[...]
Jul 31
Jul 31 - Ember Moon took to her Twitch channel to voice her opinion on the way WWE has booked the women's championships as of late. Below is what she said: [...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π