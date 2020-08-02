Nikki & Brie Bella Give Birth to Baby Boys Within One Day of Each Other!

2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductees Nikki & Brie Bella have both revealed on social media that they have given birth to baby boys within one day of each other.

Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their son to the world on Friday, July 31st, 2020, and Brie Bella and her husband, WWE SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan, welcomed their second child (a boy) to the world on Saturday, August 1st, 2020.

WNS would like to congratulate their family!