AUDIO: Dave Meltzer & Bryan Alvarez Go Into Detail About WWE's Latest Financial Report

In the following audio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter go into detail about WWE's latest financial report, in which WWE saw their most profitable quarter in history:

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Their First Child to the World

In addition to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcoming their second child to the world, Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child to the world on Friday, July 31st. The fo[...] Aug 02 - In addition to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcoming their second child to the world, Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child to the world on Friday, July 31st. The fo[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Enjoyed Tremendous Success on Social Media Throughout July

IMPACT Wrestling posted the following on Twitter: July was our biggest month ever on YouTube, our biggest month ever on Twitter, our biggest month ever on Instagram plus we have a record number of [...] Aug 02 - IMPACT Wrestling posted the following on Twitter: July was our biggest month ever on YouTube, our biggest month ever on Twitter, our biggest month ever on Instagram plus we have a record number of [...]

Viewership for Friday's Episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX (07/31/2020)

This past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,892,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,971,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,873,000 viewers [...] Aug 02 - This past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,892,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,971,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,873,000 viewers [...]

Ric Flair Gives Strong Praise to Andrade, Garza and Vega

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion "Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently spoke to TVInsider.com and gave strong praise to the faction of Andrade, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega: [...] Aug 02 - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion "Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently spoke to TVInsider.com and gave strong praise to the faction of Andrade, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega: [...]

Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Welcome Their Second Child to the World

WWE SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan and 2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Brie Bella of The Bella Twins have welcomed their second child (a baby boy) into the world. The following comes from [...] Aug 02 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan and 2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Brie Bella of The Bella Twins have welcomed their second child (a baby boy) into the world. The following comes from [...]

Roman Reigns & Drake Maverick to Appear on "The R-Truth Game Show"

It's been announced that Roman Reigns and Drake Maverick will be appearing on Tuesday's edition of The R-Truth Game Show on WWE Network: Get ready.#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns and @WWEMaver[...] Aug 02 - It's been announced that Roman Reigns and Drake Maverick will be appearing on Tuesday's edition of The R-Truth Game Show on WWE Network: Get ready.#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns and @WWEMaver[...]

IMPACT KOs Champion Deonna Purrazzo on Being Released from WWE, Being Herself in IMPACT

Current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo was recently a guest on the Busted Open podcast and talked about feeling restricted during her time in WWE/NXT and having more fre[...] Aug 02 - Current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo was recently a guest on the Busted Open podcast and talked about feeling restricted during her time in WWE/NXT and having more fre[...]

Big E Talks About His Hopes for His Singles Career, Standing Out from Other African-American Wrestlers

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Big E of The New Day recently spoke to Yahoo! Sports about his singles career: "This is all kind of coming out of nowhere, I feel confident that I am [...] Aug 02 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Big E of The New Day recently spoke to Yahoo! Sports about his singles career: "This is all kind of coming out of nowhere, I feel confident that I am [...]

Seth Rollins on WWE's Need to Build New Stars, Heyman's Removal from Creative

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com: On WWE’s need to create new stars and if losing Paul Heyman hurts that crusade: Well[...] Aug 02 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com: On WWE’s need to create new stars and if losing Paul Heyman hurts that crusade: Well[...]

Video: Sasha Banks' Greatest Wins: WWE Top 10, Aug. 2, 2020

WWE posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, counting down the top 10 biggest victories in the career of Sasha Banks: [...] Aug 02 - WWE posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, counting down the top 10 biggest victories in the career of Sasha Banks: [...]

Taynara Conti Heading to AEW

It was announced on Dynamite this past week that there is going to be a women's tag-team tournament. Chris Jericho revealed on Talk is Jericho that Taynara Conti, best known for her stint in NXT, is [...] Aug 02 - It was announced on Dynamite this past week that there is going to be a women's tag-team tournament. Chris Jericho revealed on Talk is Jericho that Taynara Conti, best known for her stint in NXT, is [...]

Daniel Bryan is Responsible for Undercard Talent Being Utilized More

Daniel Bryan and Edge have recently gotten positions in WWE creative, meaning that they're able to pitch ideas and help mold storylines. Word is that Daniel Bryan is the reason we got the fatal four [...] Aug 02 - Daniel Bryan and Edge have recently gotten positions in WWE creative, meaning that they're able to pitch ideas and help mold storylines. Word is that Daniel Bryan is the reason we got the fatal four [...]

Taylor Wilde On How COVID-19 Halted "TNA vs. Impact Wrestling" Angle

Taylor Wilde wanted to return to wrestling at the Lockdown event that got cancelled. Taylor sat down with Fightful to discuss the details of her return, which as it turns out, was going to be part of [...] Aug 02 - Taylor Wilde wanted to return to wrestling at the Lockdown event that got cancelled. Taylor sat down with Fightful to discuss the details of her return, which as it turns out, was going to be part of [...]

WWE Planning A Pre-Survivor Series Draft

It seems like WWE is wanting to shift things around for their shows in the coming months, with the information coming out that they are planning to hold a draft before Survivor Series. Now, this does[...] Aug 01 - It seems like WWE is wanting to shift things around for their shows in the coming months, with the information coming out that they are planning to hold a draft before Survivor Series. Now, this does[...]

Ric Flair Talks Declining WWE Ratings

Ric Flair sat down with TV Insider to discuss a variety of topics, including WWE's dwindling ratings. "I've been watching wrestling for a long time. I don't pay attention to the competition. So I'm[...] Aug 01 - Ric Flair sat down with TV Insider to discuss a variety of topics, including WWE's dwindling ratings. "I've been watching wrestling for a long time. I don't pay attention to the competition. So I'm[...]

Update on Matt Cardona's AEW Deal

According to Wrestling Inc., Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder in WWE, is on a five-appearance deal with AEW. Obviously, this could change in the future, but for now it seems that plans for Cardona a[...] Aug 01 - According to Wrestling Inc., Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder in WWE, is on a five-appearance deal with AEW. Obviously, this could change in the future, but for now it seems that plans for Cardona a[...]

Vince McMahon Told EC3 He Should "Speak Like a Weatherman"

On EC3's Talk is Jericho appearance, the topic of when EC3 met with Vince McMahon to discuss his upcoming WWE run came up. “Yes, I did the four hour waits in the hallways. I had a couple of c[...] Aug 01 - On EC3's Talk is Jericho appearance, the topic of when EC3 met with Vince McMahon to discuss his upcoming WWE run came up. “Yes, I did the four hour waits in the hallways. I had a couple of c[...]

Vince McMahon Asked About Declining Ratings By Investors

During WWE’s Second Quarter 2020 earnings call, investors were given the opportunity to ask Vince McMahon several questions. On what WWE needs to do to improve their dwindling TV ratings: &l[...] Aug 01 - During WWE’s Second Quarter 2020 earnings call, investors were given the opportunity to ask Vince McMahon several questions. On what WWE needs to do to improve their dwindling TV ratings: &l[...]

Juice Robinson is Injured

NJPW has announced that Juice Robinson has suffered an injury to his right leg and as a result, will not be appearing at the upcoming NJPW STRONG broadcasts set to start on August 7th.[...] Aug 01 - NJPW has announced that Juice Robinson has suffered an injury to his right leg and as a result, will not be appearing at the upcoming NJPW STRONG broadcasts set to start on August 7th.[...]

EC3 Talks About His First WWE Vignette and Feud with Dean Ambrose

EC3, who recently returned to Impact Wrestling with his new "control the narrative" gimmick, appeared on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast to discuss his first vignette and his series of matches[...] Aug 01 - EC3, who recently returned to Impact Wrestling with his new "control the narrative" gimmick, appeared on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast to discuss his first vignette and his series of matches[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (07/31/2020)

Listed below are the results to tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* AJ styles retains the IC title in his match against Gran Metalik *Singles Match* [...] Jul 31 - Listed below are the results to tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* AJ styles retains the IC title in his match against Gran Metalik *Singles Match* [...]