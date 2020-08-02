Roman Reigns & Drake Maverick to Appear on "The R-Truth Game Show"

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Aug 02 - In addition to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcoming their second child to the world, Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child to the world on Friday, July 31st. The fo[...]
Aug 02 - IMPACT Wrestling posted the following on Twitter: July was our biggest month ever on YouTube, our biggest month ever on Twitter, our biggest month ever on Instagram plus we have a record number of [...]
Aug 02 - In the following audio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter go into detail about WWE's latest financial report, in which WWE saw their most profitabl[...]
Aug 02 - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion "Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently spoke to TVInsider.com and gave strong praise to the faction of Andrade, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega:
Aug 02 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan and 2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Brie Bella of The Bella Twins have welcomed their second child (a baby boy) into the world. The following comes from [...]
Aug 02 - It's been announced that Roman Reigns and Drake Maverick will be appearing on Tuesday's edition of The R-Truth Game Show on WWE Network: Get ready.#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns and @WWEMaver[...]
Aug 02 - Current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo was recently a guest on the Busted Open podcast and talked about feeling restricted during her time in WWE/NXT and having more fre[...]
Aug 02 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Big E of The New Day recently spoke to Yahoo! Sports about his singles career: "This is all kind of coming out of nowhere, I feel confident that I am [...]
Aug 02 - WWE posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, counting down the top 10 biggest victories in the career of Sasha Banks: [...]
Aug 02 - It was announced on Dynamite this past week that there is going to be a women's tag-team tournament. Chris Jericho revealed on Talk is Jericho that Taynara Conti, best known for her stint in NXT, is [...]
Aug 02 - Daniel Bryan and Edge have recently gotten positions in WWE creative, meaning that they're able to pitch ideas and help mold storylines. Word is that Daniel Bryan is the reason we got the fatal four [...]
Aug 02 - Taylor Wilde wanted to return to wrestling at the Lockdown event that got cancelled. Taylor sat down with Fightful to discuss the details of her return, which as it turns out, was going to be part of [...]
Aug 01 - It seems like WWE is wanting to shift things around for their shows in the coming months, with the information coming out that they are planning to hold a draft before Survivor Series. Now, this does[...]
Aug 01 - Ric Flair sat down with TV Insider to discuss a variety of topics, including WWE's dwindling ratings. "I've been watching wrestling for a long time. I don't pay attention to the competition. So I'm[...]
Aug 01 - According to Wrestling Inc., Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder in WWE, is on a five-appearance deal with AEW. Obviously, this could change in the future, but for now it seems that plans for Cardona a[...]
Aug 01 - On EC3's Talk is Jericho appearance, the topic of when EC3 met with Vince McMahon to discuss his upcoming WWE run came up. “Yes, I did the four hour waits in the hallways. I had a couple of c[...]
Aug 01 - During WWE’s Second Quarter 2020 earnings call, investors were given the opportunity to ask Vince McMahon several questions. On what WWE needs to do to improve their dwindling TV ratings: &l[...]
Aug 01 - NJPW has announced that Juice Robinson has suffered an injury to his right leg and as a result, will not be appearing at the upcoming NJPW STRONG broadcasts set to start on August 7th.[...]
Aug 01 - EC3, who recently returned to Impact Wrestling with his new "control the narrative" gimmick, appeared on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast to discuss his first vignette and his series of matches[...]
Jul 31 - Listed below are the results to tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* AJ styles retains the IC title in his match against Gran Metalik *Singles Match* [...]
Jul 31 - Ember Moon took to her Twitch channel to voice her opinion on the way WWE has booked the women's championships as of late. Below is what she said: “Why do we need two double champions? Is S[...]