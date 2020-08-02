WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
IMPACT KOs Champion Deonna Purrazzo on Being Released from WWE, Being Herself in IMPACT
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 02, 2020
Current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo was recently a guest on the Busted Open podcast and talked about feeling restricted during her time in WWE/NXT and having more freedom during her previous time with Ring of Honor and her current stint in IMPACT Wrestling:
I think the Deonna that you saw, and the world saw, in Ring of Honor and IMPACT is truly who I am. The person I've been able to put on the screen is the person I believe in. It's the truest form of me, you know, elevated. At NXT, it was very much a runaround. 'You need a character. Okay, well that's too much character. You have to be the real you, but the real you isn't believable'. I just gotten to a point where there's nothing I can do right, and now I feel defeated in me.
I don't care that WWE fired me, or didn't want me, or didn't think I was good enough! I think I'm good enough. And if IMPACT believes I'm good enough, and if Ring of Honor believed I'm good enough, if Japan thought I was good enough, I'm good enough! And I just needed to get back to believing in me and believing in the little girl who wanted to be here her entire life.
I had a chip on my shoulder, and the first interviews I did, I was like, ‘screw NXT!’ and that put a target on my back. That put pressure to perform at a new level and to raise to Jordynne’s level, to Taya’s level, raise to Tessa’s level. All the champions that came before me, now I have to be equal with them. If not, better, especially where I was coming from and the success I didn’t see in NXT.
I had to make this worthwhile, and come in, and be right with the champion, be on the first pay-per-view I can be on as, now, the Knockouts Champion. It’s like, ‘[WWE] messed up! And I hope you regret it and I hope you feel dumb’, because everyone else can see it and I’ve known it my entire life.