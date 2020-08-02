Seth Rollins on WWE's Need to Build New Stars, Heyman's Removal from Creative

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com:

On WWE’s need to create new stars and if losing Paul Heyman hurts that crusade:

But the emphasis is still certainly on building future stars and I don’t want Paul Heyman’s departure to be a reason why anybody thinks that that’s not the case, because it definitely is the case.

Well, first of all, I think the emphasis is still on building stars for the future. Particularly during this time when there’s a lot of performers who are either opting out for their own safety or they are people that are getting sick here and there, so we’re missing a lot of our top-tier talent due to various circumstances.

On who Rollins would identify as talents that have made great strides this year:

I think the two guys that have stood out to me the most are Aleister Black and my disciple Murphy.

These guys obviously had a rivalry some time back and put on some incredible performances, so you could see both of them are super talented and super hungry to get to the next level.

And that’s continued through this very strange time that we’re in where we have no audience. Murphy has really stepped up and has tried to figure out what his role is and who Murphy is.

That’s something that he never really thought about before. He thought he was a wrestler from Australia [laughs] and that’s great, he’s awesome at that. But what’s the next step?

And Aleister Black is in the same vain. Moving forward, I think you’re going to see both of those guys take some bigger steps. One of the things we need to understand if you can’t make new stars overnight.

You have to be patient, there has to be a build, there has to be a story, it has to be the right time. You can’t just put people on TV in prominent positions that nobody knows if you want casual viewers to continue to tune in.

It is a process, it’s getting these guys ingratiated with the audience and the viewers who are not necessarily wrestling fans to then put them in positions to be stars. They’ve obviously stepped up.