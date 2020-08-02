Daniel Bryan is Responsible for Undercard Talent Being Utilized More

Daniel Bryan and Edge have recently gotten positions in WWE creative, meaning that they're able to pitch ideas and help mold storylines.

Word is that Daniel Bryan is the reason we got the fatal four way match between Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Shorty G and Drew Gulak. He was also apparently behind Gran Metalik vs. AJ Styles as well.

This is a relatively new development, so it'll be interesting to see how it manifests itself.