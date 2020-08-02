Taylor Wilde On How COVID-19 Halted "TNA vs. Impact Wrestling" Angle
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 02, 2020
Taylor Wilde wanted to return to wrestling at the Lockdown event that got cancelled. Taylor sat down with Fightful to discuss the details of her return, which as it turns out, was going to be part of an old guard vs. new generation storyline of TNA vs. Impact Wrestling.
“Truth be told, I had decided to go back to wrestling at the end of March. I was going to go back for an IMPACT! date in Canada. I was ready to start the Taylor Wilde 2.0 career and then corona happened and obviously changed the face of the world as we know it. I’m Canadian, the borders are, to some degree, closed unless you’re an essential worker and you have paperwork. Professional wrestlers aren’t high up there on work VISAs. So, I’ve always thought of doing this and it just seems like the right time. Especially because a lot more people are home or living a lower key life, they’re more interested in things like podcasts. So, it’s a platform that I hadn’t utilized before and I’m really excited about.”
