Taylor Wilde On How COVID-19 Halted "TNA vs. Impact Wrestling" Angle

“Truth be told, I had decided to go back to wrestling at the end of March. I was going to go back for an IMPACT! date in Canada. I was ready to start the Taylor Wilde 2.0 career and then corona happened and obviously changed the face of the world as we know it. I’m Canadian, the borders are, to some degree, closed unless you’re an essential worker and you have paperwork. Professional wrestlers aren’t high up there on work VISAs. So, I’ve always thought of doing this and it just seems like the right time. Especially because a lot more people are home or living a lower key life, they’re more interested in things like podcasts. So, it’s a platform that I hadn’t utilized before and I’m really excited about.”

Taylor Wilde wanted to return to wrestling at the Lockdown event that got cancelled. Taylor sat down with Fightful to discuss the details of her return, which as it turns out, was going to be part of an old guard vs. new generation storyline of TNA vs. Impact Wrestling.

Taynara Conti Heading to AEW

It was announced on Dynamite this past week that there is going to be a women's tag-team tournament. Chris Jericho revealed on Talk is Jericho that T[...] Aug 02 - It was announced on Dynamite this past week that there is going to be a women's tag-team tournament. Chris Jericho revealed on Talk is Jericho that T[...]

Daniel Bryan is Responsible for Undercard Talent Being Utilized More

Daniel Bryan and Edge have recently gotten positions in WWE creative, meaning that they're able to pitch ideas and help mold storylines. Word is that[...] Aug 02 - Daniel Bryan and Edge have recently gotten positions in WWE creative, meaning that they're able to pitch ideas and help mold storylines. Word is that[...]

WWE Planning A Pre-Survivor Series Draft

It seems like WWE is wanting to shift things around for their shows in the coming months, with the information coming out that they are planning to ho[...] Aug 01 - It seems like WWE is wanting to shift things around for their shows in the coming months, with the information coming out that they are planning to ho[...]

Ric Flair Talks Declining WWE Ratings

Ric Flair sat down with TV Insider to discuss a variety of topics, including WWE's dwindling ratings. "I've been watching wrestling for a long time[...] Aug 01 - Ric Flair sat down with TV Insider to discuss a variety of topics, including WWE's dwindling ratings. "I've been watching wrestling for a long time[...]

Update on Matt Cardona's AEW Deal

According to Wrestling Inc., Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder in WWE, is on a five-appearance deal with AEW. Obviously, this could change in the fut[...] Aug 01 - According to Wrestling Inc., Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder in WWE, is on a five-appearance deal with AEW. Obviously, this could change in the fut[...]

Vince McMahon Told EC3 He Should "Speak Like a Weatherman"

On EC3's Talk is Jericho appearance, the topic of when EC3 met with Vince McMahon to discuss his upcoming WWE run came up. “Yes, I did the fo[...] Aug 01 - On EC3's Talk is Jericho appearance, the topic of when EC3 met with Vince McMahon to discuss his upcoming WWE run came up. “Yes, I did the fo[...]

Vince McMahon Asked About Declining Ratings By Investors

During WWE’s Second Quarter 2020 earnings call, investors were given the opportunity to ask Vince McMahon several questions. On what WWE needs [...] Aug 01 - During WWE’s Second Quarter 2020 earnings call, investors were given the opportunity to ask Vince McMahon several questions. On what WWE needs [...]

Juice Robinson is Injured

NJPW has announced that Juice Robinson has suffered an injury to his right leg and as a result, will not be appearing at the upcoming NJPW STRONG broa[...] Aug 01 - NJPW has announced that Juice Robinson has suffered an injury to his right leg and as a result, will not be appearing at the upcoming NJPW STRONG broa[...]

EC3 Talks About His First WWE Vignette and Feud with Dean Ambrose

EC3, who recently returned to Impact Wrestling with his new "control the narrative" gimmick, appeared on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast to di[...] Aug 01 - EC3, who recently returned to Impact Wrestling with his new "control the narrative" gimmick, appeared on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast to di[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (07/31/2020)

Listed below are the results to tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* AJ styles retains the IC title in[...] Jul 31 - Listed below are the results to tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* AJ styles retains the IC title in[...]

Ember Moon Criticizes WWE's Booking of Women's Championships

Ember Moon took to her Twitch channel to voice her opinion on the way WWE has booked the women's championships as of late. Below is what she said: [...] Jul 31 - Ember Moon took to her Twitch channel to voice her opinion on the way WWE has booked the women's championships as of late. Below is what she said: [...]

AEW Signs Eddie Kingston To A Contract

After #SignEddieKingston trended following Eddie Kingston's match against Cody Rhodes on Dynamite a couple weeks ago, it seems AEW has listened as the[...] Jul 31 - After #SignEddieKingston trended following Eddie Kingston's match against Cody Rhodes on Dynamite a couple weeks ago, it seems AEW has listened as the[...]

The Original Black Tiger, Mark "Rollerball" Rocco Passes Away

Mark "Rollerball" Rocko, who had worked as the original Black Tiger (the nemesis of Tiger Mask) has passed away at the age of 69. His cause of death i[...] Jul 31 - Mark "Rollerball" Rocko, who had worked as the original Black Tiger (the nemesis of Tiger Mask) has passed away at the age of 69. His cause of death i[...]

Excalibur Requested To Not Appear On Dynamite Last Week

After Sammy Guevara returned from his hiatus after comments made about Sasha Banks surfaced, it seems that AEW is dealing with another "dumb mistake w[...] Jul 31 - After Sammy Guevara returned from his hiatus after comments made about Sasha Banks surfaced, it seems that AEW is dealing with another "dumb mistake w[...]

Rusev Gets Banned from Twitch

It's currently unknown what specifically got Rusev / Miro banned from Twitch, but there's speculation that it may be because Lana appeared on his chan[...] Jul 30 - It's currently unknown what specifically got Rusev / Miro banned from Twitch, but there's speculation that it may be because Lana appeared on his chan[...]

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Posts a Heartfelt Goodbye to His Pet Cat Piper

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre posted the following on Twitter today: We lost our little girl yesterday. If you have a pet, don’t take a moment f[...] Jul 30 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre posted the following on Twitter today: We lost our little girl yesterday. If you have a pet, don’t take a moment f[...]

Early Preview for This Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown (07/31/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: AJ Styles to tak[...] Jul 30 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: AJ Styles to tak[...]

Drew Gulak Suffered Internal Injuries, Coughed Up Blood After Last Match

Drew Gulak apparently suffered some internal injuries during the fatal four way IC title match on SmackDown. Below is his statement on it: “L[...] Jul 30 - Drew Gulak apparently suffered some internal injuries during the fatal four way IC title match on SmackDown. Below is his statement on it: “L[...]

MMA: Chael Sonnen on Why a Bout Between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes Sense

Legendary mixed martial arts competitor Chael P. Sonnen recently posted a video on his popular YouTube channel where he discussed the possibility of a[...] Jul 30 - Legendary mixed martial arts competitor Chael P. Sonnen recently posted a video on his popular YouTube channel where he discussed the possibility of a[...]

Video: Roy Jones Jr. Acknowledges the Danger in Fighting Mike Tyson on September 12

Legendary boxing World Champion Roy Jones Jr. recently appeared on ESPN's First Take program and talked about his upcoming fight against the[...] Jul 30 - Legendary boxing World Champion Roy Jones Jr. recently appeared on ESPN's First Take program and talked about his upcoming fight against the[...]

Video: Kurt Angle Talks About Wanting One Last Title Run Before Retirement, Wanting to Face John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo and spoke about the hopes he had for the final months o[...] Jul 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo and spoke about the hopes he had for the final months o[...]

WWE Signs Former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff to NXT Contract

According to a report from PWInsider.com and PostWrestling.com, WWE has signed former EVOLVE Wrestling Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff to an NXT contract.[...] Jul 30 - According to a report from PWInsider.com and PostWrestling.com, WWE has signed former EVOLVE Wrestling Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff to an NXT contract.[...]

Tyler Reks on Wearing Masks: "Don't be a sheep."

Former WWE superstar Tyler Reks posted an Instagram story about how he denied wearing a mask when he went into a grocery store, and is encouraging his[...] Jul 30 - Former WWE superstar Tyler Reks posted an Instagram story about how he denied wearing a mask when he went into a grocery store, and is encouraging his[...]