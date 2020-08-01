Ric Flair Talks Declining WWE Ratings

Ric Flair sat down with TV Insider to discuss a variety of topics, including WWE's dwindling ratings.

"I've been watching wrestling for a long time. I don't pay attention to the competition. So I'm not sure what RAW or the other shows are really up against. I think it's the whole thing right now. Believe it or not, I do think sitting at home watching, it is fun to watch in front of a large audience. That can affect it. But in terms of the kids working hard, come on. They're busting their ass. I can't say enough about that. They are also missing some key players but keep marching on. That's what successful people do. They don't make excuses.

They have that good work ethic that it will come back around. I don't think anyone is taking it personal. It's what is going on right now. Vince McMahon, WWE, will bounce back bigger and better a year from now. The pandemic has stopped a lot of things. It has given a different perspective on a lot of things, but it's not due to their attitudes or level of performance.

Some people are just happy to go home and sit on the sidelines. I love to always be doing something. I had a great time when I was on RAW a couple of times with Randy. To be 71 and even be on TV and be involved with WWE, that's huge for me."