WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Vince McMahon Told EC3 He Should "Speak Like a Weatherman"
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 01, 2020
On EC3's Talk is Jericho appearance, the topic of when EC3 met with Vince McMahon to discuss his upcoming WWE run came up.
“Yes, I did the four hour waits in the hallways. I had a couple of conversations with him. They were all very positive. He really said everything people say about him. He said, you look great. I know you can talk. You have a ton of charisma. You are a good worker but you’re not super flashy and that’s ok, because some of my top draws were never flashy guys. I’m like, ok, cool. Can I talk? He said, well I think you are a little over the top. I’m thinking, how many promos have you seen of me? One. I think they saw one and it was shot in my pool at the condo and it was fairly over the top. Regardless, you’re basing this on one promo. He said, why don’t you speak like a weatherman. Very monotone and one dimensional.”
WWE Planning A Pre-Survivor Series Draft It seems like WWE is wanting to shift things around for their shows in the coming months, with the information coming out that they are planning to hold a draft before Survivor Series. Now, this does[...]
Aug 01 - It seems like WWE is wanting to shift things around for their shows in the coming months, with the information coming out that they are planning to hold a draft before Survivor Series. Now, this does[...]
Aug 01
Ric Flair Talks Declining WWE Ratings Ric Flair sat down with TV Insider to discuss a variety of topics, including WWE's dwindling ratings. "I've been watching wrestling for a long time. I don't pay attention to the competition. So I'm[...]
Aug 01 - Ric Flair sat down with TV Insider to discuss a variety of topics, including WWE's dwindling ratings. "I've been watching wrestling for a long time. I don't pay attention to the competition. So I'm[...]
Aug 01
Update on Matt Cardona's AEW Deal According to Wrestling Inc., Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder in WWE, is on a five-appearance deal with AEW. Obviously, this could change in the future, but for now it seems that plans for Cardona a[...]
Aug 01 - According to Wrestling Inc., Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder in WWE, is on a five-appearance deal with AEW. Obviously, this could change in the future, but for now it seems that plans for Cardona a[...]
Aug 01 - On EC3's Talk is Jericho appearance, the topic of when EC3 met with Vince McMahon to discuss his upcoming WWE run came up. “Yes, I did the four hour waits in the hallways. I had a couple of c[...]
Aug 01 - During WWE’s Second Quarter 2020 earnings call, investors were given the opportunity to ask Vince McMahon several questions. On what WWE needs to do to improve their dwindling TV ratings: &l[...]
Aug 01
Juice Robinson is Injured NJPW has announced that Juice Robinson has suffered an injury to his right leg and as a result, will not be appearing at the upcoming NJPW STRONG broadcasts set to start on August 7th.[...]
Aug 01 - NJPW has announced that Juice Robinson has suffered an injury to his right leg and as a result, will not be appearing at the upcoming NJPW STRONG broadcasts set to start on August 7th.[...]
Aug 01 - EC3, who recently returned to Impact Wrestling with his new "control the narrative" gimmick, appeared on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast to discuss his first vignette and his series of matches[...]
Jul 31
SmackDown Quick Results (07/31/2020) Listed below are the results to tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* AJ styles retains the IC title in his match against Gran Metalik *Singles Match* [...]
Jul 31 - Listed below are the results to tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship Match* AJ styles retains the IC title in his match against Gran Metalik *Singles Match* [...]
Jul 31 - Ember Moon took to her Twitch channel to voice her opinion on the way WWE has booked the women's championships as of late. Below is what she said: “Why do we need two double champions? Is S[...]
Jul 31
AEW Signs Eddie Kingston To A Contract After #SignEddieKingston trended following Eddie Kingston's match against Cody Rhodes on Dynamite a couple weeks ago, it seems AEW has listened as they announced on Twitter that Kingston has officiall[...]
Jul 31 - After #SignEddieKingston trended following Eddie Kingston's match against Cody Rhodes on Dynamite a couple weeks ago, it seems AEW has listened as they announced on Twitter that Kingston has officiall[...]
Jul 31 - Mark "Rollerball" Rocko, who had worked as the original Black Tiger (the nemesis of Tiger Mask) has passed away at the age of 69. His cause of death is currently unknown. I’ve woken to the te[...]
Jul 31 - After Sammy Guevara returned from his hiatus after comments made about Sasha Banks surfaced, it seems that AEW is dealing with another "dumb mistake when I was younger" controversy: this time in the f[...]
Jul 30
Rusev Gets Banned from Twitch It's currently unknown what specifically got Rusev / Miro banned from Twitch, but there's speculation that it may be because Lana appeared on his channel in a bikini, despite the rule being that you'r[...]
Jul 30 - It's currently unknown what specifically got Rusev / Miro banned from Twitch, but there's speculation that it may be because Lana appeared on his channel in a bikini, despite the rule being that you'r[...]
Jul 30 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: AJ Styles to take on Gran Metalik in Intercontinental Championship[...]
Jul 30 - Drew Gulak apparently suffered some internal injuries during the fatal four way IC title match on SmackDown. Below is his statement on it: “Last time I was on SmackDown, I suffered some very [...]
Jul 30 - Legendary mixed martial arts competitor Chael P. Sonnen recently posted a video on his popular YouTube channel where he discussed the possibility of a fight between 2020 UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-P[...]
Jul 30 - Legendary boxing World Champion Roy Jones Jr. recently appeared on ESPN's First Take program and talked about his upcoming fight against the iconic former undisputed World Heavyweight Champi[...]
Jul 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo and spoke about the hopes he had for the final months of his career. Angle revealed that he was hoping to[...]
Jul 30 - According to a report from PWInsider.com and PostWrestling.com, WWE has signed former EVOLVE Wrestling Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff to an NXT contract. WWE also posted the following video on the WWE P[...]
Jul 30
Tyler Reks on Wearing Masks: "Don't be a sheep." Former WWE superstar Tyler Reks posted an Instagram story about how he denied wearing a mask when he went into a grocery store, and is encouraging his followers to do the same. “I literally w[...]
Jul 30 - Former WWE superstar Tyler Reks posted an Instagram story about how he denied wearing a mask when he went into a grocery store, and is encouraging his followers to do the same. “I literally w[...]
Jul 30 - On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW President, TNA Executive Producer, Raw General Manager and SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff was asked if[...]
Jul 30
Update on AEW Star Kris Statlander As was previously reported, AEW female competitor Kris Statlander has been sidelined with a torn ACL. In an update on her status, Statlander and Caleb Konley posted the following on Twitter on Tuesda[...]
Jul 30 - As was previously reported, AEW female competitor Kris Statlander has been sidelined with a torn ACL. In an update on her status, Statlander and Caleb Konley posted the following on Twitter on Tuesda[...]
Jul 30
Raw's 3rd Hour Draws Lowest Viewership In History This past Monday's edition of Raw's 3rd hour only got 1.62 million viewers, which is down from the 1.63 million viewers of the week prior. Overall, the entire show's viewership is the second lowest o[...]
Jul 30 - This past Monday's edition of Raw's 3rd hour only got 1.62 million viewers, which is down from the 1.63 million viewers of the week prior. Overall, the entire show's viewership is the second lowest o[...]
Jul 29
WWE NXT Results (07/29/2020) The following are the results of the July 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Tegan Nox defeated Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai 2. Johnny[...]
Jul 29 - The following are the results of the July 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Tegan Nox defeated Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai 2. Johnny[...]