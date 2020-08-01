Vince McMahon Asked About Declining Ratings By Investors

During WWE’s Second Quarter 2020 earnings call, investors were given the opportunity to ask Vince McMahon several questions.

On what WWE needs to do to improve their dwindling TV ratings:



“As far as ratings are concerned, again, more than any other sport, surely our audience is a part of the program. It’s audience interaction that always is a plus. Again it goes all the way back to the origination of this genre, in terms of ‘yay and boo.’ So, the audience is integral to our success and our television ratings. Again, because of the interaction, or lack thereof. Not withstanding that, I think that we can have more compelling characters, better storylines, new characters coming to where we are right now, and more content that’s not necessarily in the ring, but one that focuses on our personalities and their story outside of the ring.”

On NXT and AEW handling COVID-19 better than RAW and SmackDown:

“That was a lot. I think some of those are new. It’s something that’s new, and what have you, and it’s up to us to make RAW and SmackDown feel more youthful. That is where we’re going.

As far as continuing on, acting on what’s new and building and characters, you always have to build new characters. Constantly.”

On if Triple H will take a higher role on the RAW / SmackDown creative teams:

“As far as Paul Levesque helping out on RAW and SmackDown, that happens. It’s ‘all hands on deck’ in terms of all that we do.”

On Paul Heyman’s firing from RAW Executive Director position:

“As far as Paul Heyman’s concerned, he did a very good job in terms of creativity.”